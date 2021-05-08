Darren Moore. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

On a dramatic final day of the campaign, Derby secured their Championship status following a thrilling 3-3 draw with Wednesday.

The Rams and the Owls met in a seismic clash at Pride Park, with both battling for survival.

It’d prove a rollercoaster affair, with Derby trailing twice before Martyn Waghorn’s 78th-minute penalty was enough to keep Wayne Rooney’s side up.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, Wednesday finished bottom of the table with 41 points, having been hit with a six-point deduction at the start of the campaign due to financial difficulties.

Darren Moore left his post at Doncaster – who were sitting in the League One play-offs – to take charge of the Owls in March.

However, the task of steering Wednesday to safety proved too lofty for the ex-Blues defender.

Pompey haven't travelled to Hillsborough since the 2002-03 Division One title-winning season.

Harry Redknapp's side delivered a 3-1 defeat, with Svetoslav Todorov firing a double and Gary O'Neil also on target.

Rotherham, meanwhile, were left heartbroken after Cardiff grabbed a late equaliser to send them down.

Paul Warne’s side were on the cusp of survival following Lewis Wing’s eighth-minute strike.

However, Pompey academy graduate Marlon Pack’s 88th-minute effort pushed the Millers back into the drop zone.

It means yoyoing Rotherham have suffered an immediate relegation yet again after going up automatically last term when the League One table was decided by a point-per-game formula amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blues’ last trip to the New York Stadium was in January 2018 when ex-loanee Joe Mattock’s 90th-minute goal secured the home side a 1-0 win.

Wycombe have also come back down to League One straight away after being promoted via the play-offs last term.

The Chairboys went into the final day already virtually relegated but for goal difference.

And despite an impressive 3-0 win at Middlesbrough, they're now preparing for life back in the third tier

Still, Pompey will be hoping they don’t face trips to any of the trio next season.