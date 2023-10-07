Portsmouth faithful all say same thing as John Mousinho names starting XI for Port Vale game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Blues head coach was handed one of his toughest selection headaches yet after Regan Poole and Alex Robertson picked up automatic one-match bans following yellow cards in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win against Wycombe.

Mousinho was also digesting news that skipper Marlon Pack will now be missing for 4-6 weeks after the ankle ligament damage he picked up in last Saturday’s victory at Wigan. He joins Connor Ogilive, Anthony Scully and Tom Lowery on the injured list.

But with the Pompey boss turning to Sean Raggett and Ben Stevenson – and also introducing Christian Saydee at the expense of Tino Anjorin – many believe he has made the right calls.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho

Kusini Yengi’s return to the squad following injury has also gone down well. Here’s what fans on X, formerly Twitter, have been saying.

@Mattbaldwin23: That’s the sensible changes, would of loved doors and Devlin in but this is the correct choice, hopefully some minutes for Yengi and Devlin today - and of course 3 points!

@F1footballfan1: Best line up could have hoped for I think. Any win would do! PUP.

@MousinhosMoose: No surprises in selection but liking the 11 & options off bench. Last year they came to make it a physical game especially at top of pitch don't see them getting much of a return if they try that today. #pompey

@OscarRo14773525: I’m happy with that.

@debojono: What a side considering the players we have out.#

@Up_In_Lights13: That’s what you call depth

