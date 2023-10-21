Portsmouth faithful all say same thing as starting XI for Carlisle game is revealed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Indeed, the Blues faithful like the line-up the head coach has gone for, with the previously suspended Regan Poole and Alex Robertson coming back in for Sean Raggett and Ben Stevenson. Meanwhile, Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin has been handed his first league start as Christian Saydee drops to the bench.
It means there’s no place on the bench for Zak Swanson, Ryley Towler or Gavin Whyte, despite the absence of injured trio Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully.
In addition, the returning Connor Ogilvie has to make do with a place among the subs as Jack Sparkes continues at left-back.
Yet it’s that strength in depth and the changes Mousinho has made that have been given the thumbs up by Pompey fans on X, formerly Twitter.
Here’s how they have reacted to today’s team news.
@HazzaTWood96: Line up looks good, here's hoping for a Pompey victory, PUP.
@FPL_SamC: Good team.
@PDThomas75: That starting 11 is ridiculous, I love it.
@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: I’m really liking Sparkes atm. Great delivery on the guy.
@furniss_alex: I like itttttt.
@debojono: That is immense.
@84Knight: Love it.
@pompeyaj1: looks strong with 2 of our best midfield players to come back too in the next 4 weeks.