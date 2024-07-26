Portsmouth faithful all saying the same thing following new kit launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was the Thursday evening teaser which generated excitement among Pompey fans starved of signings.

With it now three-and-a-half weeks since the last new face arrived at PO4, the tweet from the club’s official account saw levels of anticipation go through the roof.

‘See you in 15 minutes, #Pompey fans,’ stated the post, accompanied with a mysterious 14-second clip of an unidentified figure to atmospheric music.

Cue frenzy among the online Fratton faithful, with responses ranging from the Fabrizio Romano-inspired ‘here we go’ to ‘finally’ and ‘about time, eh lads’.

Inevitably, there were Alex Robertson and Jacob Farrell references aplenty, in the wake of the wait for Farrell to arrive and latest chat about Cardiff City’s interest in Robertson.

So when the focus of the announcement emerged as the release of Pompey’s new away kit for the 2024-25 season, the reaction was always going to be a strong one.

While there was those who saw the announcement for what it was, there was a vast amount of Blues followers who called it very wrong.

Pic: Portsmouth FC

The black away shirt with turquoise hoop was broadly received well, ahead of landing online and in-store from 9am today.

Unfortunately, there were many who thought the model for the kit was going to be Pompey’s sixth new face of the summer.

Here’s a section of the responses to the kit announcement

Nice kit but no signing

@PompeyHazza9

I’m sure people are gonna take this well lol nice kit

@jackcummins_9

Wait. Where is Aussie man

@EllPFC

Baited

@edzibit

Are you joking. Where's the signings...

@jmizzle00

Yay. Put someone new in it

@Alfie_Pearl1908

Bit of an anti-climax, ngl.

@AmberleySecure

Wow we got proper baited…

@ConnorPFC96

Cue the bed wetting...

@Dave_Loren

Thought it was a signing. Nice kit tho

@olliejoell1606

Cool. Now bring Robbo home

@Dann_PFC

nice kit, i hate you

@sc1898_

Pompey new away kit prices

Junior Away Shirt £39

Youth Away Shirt £47

Adult Away Shirt £55

Women's Fit Away Shirt £55

Junior Away Shorts £18

Youth Away Shorts £19

Adult Away Shorts £22

Socks £11

Infant Kits* £27.95