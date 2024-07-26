Portsmouth faithful all saying the same thing following new kit launch
With it now three-and-a-half weeks since the last new face arrived at PO4, the tweet from the club’s official account saw levels of anticipation go through the roof.
‘See you in 15 minutes, #Pompey fans,’ stated the post, accompanied with a mysterious 14-second clip of an unidentified figure to atmospheric music.
Cue frenzy among the online Fratton faithful, with responses ranging from the Fabrizio Romano-inspired ‘here we go’ to ‘finally’ and ‘about time, eh lads’.
Inevitably, there were Alex Robertson and Jacob Farrell references aplenty, in the wake of the wait for Farrell to arrive and latest chat about Cardiff City’s interest in Robertson.
So when the focus of the announcement emerged as the release of Pompey’s new away kit for the 2024-25 season, the reaction was always going to be a strong one.
While there was those who saw the announcement for what it was, there was a vast amount of Blues followers who called it very wrong.
The black away shirt with turquoise hoop was broadly received well, ahead of landing online and in-store from 9am today.
Unfortunately, there were many who thought the model for the kit was going to be Pompey’s sixth new face of the summer.
Here’s a section of the responses to the kit announcement
Nice kit but no signing
@PompeyHazza9
I’m sure people are gonna take this well lol nice kit
@jackcummins_9
Wait. Where is Aussie man
@EllPFC
Baited
@edzibit
Are you joking. Where's the signings...
@jmizzle00
Yay. Put someone new in it
@Alfie_Pearl1908
Bit of an anti-climax, ngl.
@AmberleySecure
Wow we got proper baited…
@ConnorPFC96
Cue the bed wetting...
@Dave_Loren
Thought it was a signing. Nice kit tho
@olliejoell1606
Cool. Now bring Robbo home
@Dann_PFC
nice kit, i hate you
@sc1898_
Pompey new away kit prices
Junior Away Shirt £39
Youth Away Shirt £47
Adult Away Shirt £55
Women's Fit Away Shirt £55
Junior Away Shorts £18
Youth Away Shorts £19
Adult Away Shorts £22
Socks £11
Infant Kits* £27.95
*Infant kits will become available in the coming weeks
