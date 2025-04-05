Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mihailo Ivanovic’s two second-half goals saw Pompey’s gap to relegation zone cut to four points at Millwall.

The Serb attacker pounced with two second-half headers at The Den, as John Mousinho’s fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat.

Ivanovic’s second came three minutes from time, after it’d appeared Andre Dozzell had earned the Blues a precious survival point 10 minutes from time.

It means Pompey’s safety cushion has been eroded after another disappointing defeat on the road, where defensive lapses proved costly.

The home side first threatened in the fifth minute when George Saville whistled a 20-yard volley just wide from a corner.

Josh Murphy then sped to the byline and saw his cross deflected for a goal-kick, after a moment of Pompey threat on the counter.

The match then developed into an attritional affair with the Blues limiting Millwall’s set-piece threat and staying organised defensively.

The home side comically called for handball nine minutes before the break, as Regan Poole took a cross square in the face.

Colby Bishop then had the best chance of the half two minutes later, as Lukas Jensen saved to his right after a 12-yard volley from the striker.

Millwall were then forced into a change as key man Joseph Tanganga was forced off with looked like an arm injury.

The home side threatened with their physicality after the restart, with a free-kick dropping in Pompey’s box but the flag was up for offside as Nico Schmid saved from Aaron Connolly.

All of the Blues’ first-half solidity was undone in the 57th minute, as Ivanovic and rose home unchallenged in front of Poole to head home George Honeyman’s corner.

Ritchie almost levelled nine minutes later, as the ball dropped to the winger in the box with his drive going through bodies and out for a goal-kick via the post.

But the goal arrived 10 minutes from time as a lovely cross from Harvey Blair was followed up by a second effort, after Ogilvie returns the ball from the left. Jake Cooper blocked Murphy’s drive excellently, but Dozzell was on the spot to poke the ball home through the bodies.

There was to be a late twist, however, three minutes from time as Blair lost out in a tussle with Casper De Norre, who clipped a ball in for Ivanovic to head home the decisive goal.

From there Pompey mustered little threat, as Millwall comfortably saw the win out through six minutes of stoppage time.