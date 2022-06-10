But it won’t be for Danny Cowley’s side!

Portsmouth-born Armani Little has become League One new-boys Forest Green Rovers’ latest summer signing – following an impressive National League campaign with Torquay last term.

For the attacking midfielder, it ends a four-year absence from the division following his last appearance for Oxford United in 2018.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, he’s spearheaded Gary Johnson’s side’s promotion from the National League South in 2019, and became an instrumental figure for the Gulls across three years at the club.

It’s clear to see why Ian Burchnall swooped for his services, too, following the 25-year-old’s return of 15 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions across 2021-22.

Despite coming through the ranks of Southampton’s academy, the forward failed to make a senior appearance for the Saints.

After turning professional with the Blues’ arch-rivals in 2017, he remained heavily involved in the under-23s side, while playing EFL Trophy matches for the under-21s.

Pompey-born Armani Little has joined the Blues' League One counterparts Forest Green Rovers. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

But during his time at Plainmoor, he made it clear where his south coast derby allegiances lie.

During a Q&A with Torquay’s official website in July 2020, he was asked who he supported, to which he replied with: ‘Portsmouth – I was born and bred there, and my family supported them.’

He was then asked what match he first attended as a child and the first goal he remembered scoring.

Little responded: ‘I couldn’t tell you who it was against, but it was obviously a Pompey game at a young age – I just can’t remember who it was against!

‘(My first goal) would have to be for my under-8s for my local side in Pompey, it was an overhead kick and was caught on video, so definitely that one.’

The ex-U’s man isn’t the first and won’t be the only member of the Fratton faithful to face their boyhood club next campaign.

Cowplain school alumni Matt Butcher faced Cowley’s men twice last season with Accrington – and has been linked with a summer move to PO4 this summer, although a free transfer move now looks unlikely.

The 25-year-old was one of three in John Coleman’s side last season with a Pompey affiliation.