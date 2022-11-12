Portsmouth fans all ask same thing after Danny Cowley names latest starting XI

The Blues return to league action with a trip to Morecambe today.

The game at the Mazuma Stadium sees Marlon Pack make a welcome return to the starting XI following a hamstring injury.

He’s one of three changes to the side that beat Hereford in the first round of the FA Cup last time out.

Pompey midfielder Tom Lowery is missing from Pompey's team sheet for today's game against Morecambe

However, there’s one noticeable absence from the team sheet – Tom Lowery.

Many anticipated the midfielder kicking on from his 29-minute outing against the Bulls in the Cup, following his own hamstring problems.

Yet that comeback appears to be short-lived, with no sign of the summer signing in today’s squad list.

And that’s led to the same question being asked: where’s Lowery?

Here’s what Pompey fans on Twitter have been saying…

@SamWilliamsPFC: No miniesta?

@PompeyFanJude: Where is LOWERY?

@phibbert1: Gutted as lowery is missing again.

@jamius96: Please don’t say Lowery is injured again?

@blakepfc: Lowery?????

@elocnevets: Where's Lowye?

@jamie_pfc: Lowery injured again???!

