Portsmouth fans all ask same thing after Danny Cowley names latest starting XI
Pompey fans on social media have all been asking the same thing following Danny Cowley’s latest starting line up.
The game at the Mazuma Stadium sees Marlon Pack make a welcome return to the starting XI following a hamstring injury.
He’s one of three changes to the side that beat Hereford in the first round of the FA Cup last time out.
However, there’s one noticeable absence from the team sheet – Tom Lowery.
Many anticipated the midfielder kicking on from his 29-minute outing against the Bulls in the Cup, following his own hamstring problems.
Yet that comeback appears to be short-lived, with no sign of the summer signing in today’s squad list.
And that’s led to the same question being asked: where’s Lowery?
Here’s what Pompey fans on Twitter have been saying…
@SamWilliamsPFC: No miniesta?
@PompeyFanJude: Where is LOWERY?
@phibbert1: Gutted as lowery is missing again.
@jamius96: Please don’t say Lowery is injured again?
@blakepfc: Lowery?????
@elocnevets: Where's Lowye?
@jamie_pfc: Lowery injured again???!
@MissPompey66: Never believe what your told until the team sheet is out....lowery.