Portsmouth fans all say same thing following controversial refereeing decision that proved costly at Peterborough

John Mousinho’s side were trailling 2-0 at the time when substitute Reeco Hackett stuck the ball into the back of net on 76 minutes.

The match official initially gave the goal but then decided to rule it out after being consulted by his assistant, who was running the line and crucially didn’t raise his flag at any stage to indicate any Pompey player was offside.

In his post-match interviews, Blues boss John Mousinho claimed the effort was supposedly cancelled for offside against Dane Scarlett as he faced up to his first defeat since taking charge at Fratton Park.

Yet Pompey fans aren’t taking the decision lying down.

They’re fuming by the ref’s dramatic U-turn, especially when a Nathan Thompson own goal on 87 minutes piled the pressure on the home side right at the death.

Here’s a selection of the views shared in Twitter once the final whistle blew at London Road.

@Samalaaarr: Darren Ferguson owes Bobby Madeley a few pints that for sure (or Grant McCann if Peterborough go up and then he takes over etc etc).

Referee Bobby Madley is confronted by Marlon Pack and Colby Bishop following his controversial decision.

@sam_manton: Madley should have stayed in Norway. Shocking refereeing all over the pitch. How can it consistently be this bad in a professional league?

@LeeCrowhurst: Why were our players shaking the ref’s hand after the game? Should have been giving him what for! We are too soft!

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: That disallowed goal does leave a very bitter taste in the mouth #pompey should of grabbed a point today.

@SamWheaty: Why is the ref letting the linesman overrule his decision when he’s yards away?!

@DannyCrownXI: Why we blaming the officials? We were poor and didn't deserve anything from the game.

Shouldn't be relying on them. Looked like a "foul" in the build up for our disallowed goal.

@frenchfry90210: Tough playing against a 12-man Peterborough side.

@JasonWiltshire: The referee is Peterborough’s man of the match.

@_DanBarrett_: The disallowed goal feels rather massive now.

