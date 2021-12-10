From Wednesday, December 15, all football supporters will be required to produce Covid-19 certification to gain entry into football stadia where 10,000 or more spectators will be in attendance or 4,000 or more fans remain unseated.

This will take the form of proof of double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test, which should be taken within 72 hours of attending any match.

Failure to produce any of these requirements will see entry refused as every effort is made to ensure all supporters can continue to watch football in person this season in a safe manner.

As a result, fans are being asked to

1 Check the club’s latest Covid-19 guidance in advance of match-day and read its Covid Code of Conduct.

2 Ensure you have a valid form of Covid certification in your possession before you leave for the ground or you will not be permitted entry.

3 Download the Covid digital pass using the designated NHS App. Alternatively, download it to your wallet or camera roll in case there is no signal.

Fans will need to provide Covid-19 certification to gain entry to Fratton Park from Wednesday, December 15. Picture: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

4 Bring your original printed NHS Covid pass on the day of the fixture if you are unable to use the digital version.

5 Make sure passes or negative lateral flow test results are easily accessible to ensure efficiency and speed of access when approaching the turnstiles.

Supporters are also advised that even if double-vaccinated, you must not attend if you, or anybody attending with you, is suffering from Covid-19 symptoms, feels unwell, or is required to self-isolate.

For full details about the NHS Covid pass, which includes information on how to obtain valid certification of the Covid-19 vaccine, please click here.

Pompey’s next match after the introduction of Covid-19 certification is their game at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, December 18, which has a seated capacity of 9,300.