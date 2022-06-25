Portsmouth fans could join Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur & Co in being handed money-saving Nike kit boost

The Blues kit supplier are ‘seriously considering’ weighing up changing their strategy from the approach which currently sees designs switched up every campaign.

Pompey have been using the premium Nike brand since initially signing a three-year deal in 2018, after their ill-fated association with Sondico.

Their new design is expected to land next month as that link-up continues, with the existing agreement running until 2024.

In terms of Nike, the report in France suggests ecological factors are a significant part of the consideration over the change, while the cost of living continues to rocket on these shores.

Paris St Germain could be one of the first to go down that route, but with a number of big clubs such as Barcelona, Liverpool, Roma, Chelsea and Spurs seeing kits made by Nike, others could travel the same route.

Clubs changing kits over a longer period of time than 12 months has slowly been phased out in the game, largely for commercial reasons.

Brentford are bucking that trend however, after announcing last year they are moving to a two-year cycle with their kits.

Pompey's association with Nike stretches back to 2018. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

Now, according to Twitter page La Source Parisienne, Nike could be about to follow suit.

They said: 'Nike is seriously considering offering for several clubs including PSG a home jersey that would be worn for two years.