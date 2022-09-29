Portsmouth fans dealt ticket setback with bumper crowd set for high-flying clash with Ipswich Town

But Pompey have been knocked back in their request for additional tickets, as they take on fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town on Saturday.

At the last count on Tuesday, the Tractor Boys had sold over 27,000 seats ahead of the anticipated meeting.

That was up from the 25,000 shifted by Wednesday of last week, with Portman Road having a capacity of just short of 30,000.

Pompey fans had snapped up their allocation of 1,900 for the trip to Suffolk in quick time, leading to the club asking about the possibility of receiving further tickets. That request was rebuffed, however,

It’s a clash which Blues fans are looking forward to after being starved of action last weekend.

Ipswich travelled to Plymouth and were handed their first league defeat of the campaign, in an entertaining meeting at Home Park.

Kieron McKenna’s men now aim to bounce back, as Pompey put their own unbeaten record on the line.

Ipswich have reduced ticket prices, as part of a three-game promotion which has gone down well with home fans.