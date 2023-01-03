Blues supporters are keen for the board to bring Paul Cook’s number two at Fratton Park back to the south coast.

The 43-year-old claimed the League Two title in his second season at PO4 as assistant coach and also convincingly won promotion with Wigan last term.

Despite guiding the Latics to the Championship in Richardson’s first managerial role, he was sacked in November with the club flirting with the relegation zone.

But the Fratton faithful are also keen to see the optimistic arrival of Wilder, who guided Sheffield United out of League One in 2017.

Out of job names including Darren Ferguson have been branded about by Blues fans, while some would like to see Karl Robinson or Gareth Ainsworth.

We asked the Pompey supporters who their realistic preferred candidates could be on social media, and their response was clear.

Here’s the best of the opinions from both Twitter and Facebook.

Pompey fans have made Leam Richardson and Chris Wilder their firm favourites.

Twitter

@Pompeylad141082: Chris Wilder if it was me, has a good managerial pedigree and I think if the Eisners back him this Jan I think we could turn our season around.

There are to many dead weights at the club and should sell them off.

@Sammstone10: Richardson should be nailed on for the Pompey job.

It’s becoming more and more obvious that it was a completely ridiculous decision for Wigan to sack him.

Knows the club and was evidently a large part of Paul Cook’s success. Seems a no-brainier to me.

@EFLandPLfan: I would like a higher profile manager if we can afford it. Sean Dyche, or Chris Wilder. Whoever we get has to give a stern talk to our players to now really step it up! Leam Richardson is a possible.

@dinste1: (Darren)Ferguson - knows the division, 5 promotions, develops players, used to working with our sort of budget, contacts with bigger clubs, attractive football.

@ashleyarnell3: Go and get Leam Richardson now. Only man that will get the connection and football balance spot on. Knows the club, knows the expectations and will deliver.

Facebook

Chris Robinson: Realistically? Leam Richardson or Chris Wilder.

Can’t see us forking out for an Ainsworth or other manager who is currently employed. Happy to be proved wrong.

Aaron Grimble: Chris Wilder 100%, shown he can do it on a budget & not just League One but the Championship so an absolute no brainer...

Would certainly be a statement of intent, albeit unlikely as would come at a cost, can we afford someone of his calibre?

If not Liam Richardson is a little more realistic & definately worth a shout, did wonders with Wigan & was he the reason we did so well in our League two promotion season, was Cook’s assistant…

Richard Price: Leam Richardson. Did a good job taking Wigan up and has experience of being here before so won't be a shock.

Graeme Moir: Karl Robinson at Oxford and Gareth Ainsworth at Wycombe are decent shouts worth looking at - experienced working at this level and winning promotion to Championship.

