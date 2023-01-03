News you can trust since 1877
Chris Wilder is out of a job after being sacked by Middlesbrough earlier in the season.

The out of job former Peterborough, Birmingham, Wigan, Sheffield United & Charlton managers Portsmouth could eye to replace Danny Cowley - in pictures

Michael Eisner and the Pompey hierarchy will have another big decision to make in the near future.

By Pepe Lacey
48 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 11:35am

Who they decide to replace Danny Cowley with will be no easy job in the current market.

It comes after the Blues confirmed the dismissal of the 44-year-old on Monday, with the club sat 12th in League One and on a dire run of one win in 14 league games.

Whoever the board at Fratton Park choose to take over the helm, a need to reignite Pompey’s promotion push will be the highest priority.

As they begin the search for a new boss, we’ve taken a look at 10 managers the Blues could eye who are currently without a job.

Here’s what we found.

1. Darren Ferguson

The 50-year-old has been promoted four times as a manager, three of which coming with Peterborough from League One. His last job was with the Posh but was sacked during their relegation scrap in the Championship last season.

2. Leam Richardson

Richardson is a firm fan favourite with the Fratton faithful, who are keen to see the 43-year-old return to PO4 after winning League Two as Paul Cook’s assistant in 2017. After winning League One last term with Wigan, the former Blues number two was sacked in November despite a fine start to the season in the Championship.

3. Chris Wilder

After taking Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League, the Pompey fans would also like to see Wilder succeed Cowley at the helm. His most recent job was in the second tier with Middlesborough, but following a slow start was dismissed early on in the campaign.

4. Lee Bowyer

Bowyer has enjoyed plenty of success as a boss in the third tier, taking Charlton to the Championship on two occasions. After 16 months with Birmingham, the 46-year-old was sacked at the end of last season following a 20th-placed finish in the second tier.

