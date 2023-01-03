Michael Eisner and the Pompey hierarchy will have another big decision to make in the near future.
Who they decide to replace Danny Cowley with will be no easy job in the current market.
Whoever the board at Fratton Park choose to take over the helm, a need to reignite Pompey’s promotion push will be the highest priority.
As they begin the search for a new boss, we’ve taken a look at 10 managers the Blues could eye who are currently without a job.
1. Darren Ferguson
The 50-year-old has been promoted four times as a manager, three of which coming with Peterborough from League One. His last job was with the Posh but was sacked during their relegation scrap in the Championship last season.
Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Leam Richardson
Richardson is a firm fan favourite with the Fratton faithful, who are keen to see the 43-year-old return to PO4 after winning League Two as Paul Cook’s assistant in 2017. After winning League One last term with Wigan, the former Blues number two was sacked in November despite a fine start to the season in the Championship.
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
3. Chris Wilder
After taking Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League, the Pompey fans would also like to see Wilder succeed Cowley at the helm. His most recent job was in the second tier with Middlesborough, but following a slow start was dismissed early on in the campaign.
Photo: Richard Heathcote
4. Lee Bowyer
Bowyer has enjoyed plenty of success as a boss in the third tier, taking Charlton to the Championship on two occasions. After 16 months with Birmingham, the 46-year-old was sacked at the end of last season following a 20th-placed finish in the second tier.
Photo: David Rogers