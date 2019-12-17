Have your say

The travelling Fratton faithful have been saluted for the levels of support they showed during Pompey’s miserable defeat at Accrington Stanley.

Blues fans had to endure a lacklustre afternoon at the Crown Ground as they watched Kenny Jackett’s side fall to a 4-1 loss against the League One strugglers.

It was by far Pompey’s worst performance of the season and the size of the reverse could have been greater.

In total, 733 made the 474-mile round-trip and had to watch on amid bitterly-cold weather in the Coppice Terrace.

But the supporters remained upbeat and it didn’t go unnoticed.

Accy chairman Andy Holt would have revelled in every minute as his club run riot.

Pompey fans during Saturday's defeat to Accrington. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

However, he was also impressed how much noise the Fratton faithful made.

Holt wrote on Twitter: ‘I’m saying @Pompey fans are magic. Sang to the end. Not as good as @ASFCofficial fans but great support!’