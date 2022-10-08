Portsmouth fans question key selection decision regarding former Arsenal youngster as Danny Cowley names team for visit of Fleetwood
Pompey fans on social media appear to be in agreement over one key issue with Danny Cowley’s latest Pompey XI.
The Blues boss has named the same starting XI that lost 3-2 to Ipswich last week.
That means left-back Connor Ogilvie continues to stand in at right-back for the injured Joe Rafferty, while centre-back Clark Robertson remains as the left full-back.
But it’s a decision which has incensed many supporters on Twitter, with the majority of those reacting to the news asking the question: where is Swanson?
To answer to that is simple – he’s on the bench!
But there’s clearly a lot of support for him being a starter, with the 22-year-old former Arsenal youngster featuring just once in League One all season.
Here’s what Pompey fans have been saying after his 90-minute showing against Aston Villa under-21s in Tuesday night’s Papa John’s Trophy win.
@JStronner: Why don't start Swanson?
@MattPFC: I beg you just play Swanson for 1 league game.
@Boiing2022: We're losing a great crosser of the ball by playing Ogilvie at RB, he should be LB
@bazjenkins12: As good as Ogilvie is he is not a RB I would prefer a little bit more attacking intent down that side, Swanson is young and very talented.
@DanLewis1999: Start Swanson mannnnn.
@BigGreggerr: If this wasn’t the right time to start Swanson there never will be.
@Perry_PFC: Ogilvie RB again ??? Start Swanson, Danny.
@Dazzontwitt: Justice for Swanson.
@dazza_nics: People crying about Swanson not starting.. he will start when he’s ready! Caaaaaam on the blues.
@WELLS35: Starting to get irritated by this now! Why on earth is he not playing Swanson who is an actual RB as RB and Ogilvie as LB!