That means left-back Connor Ogilvie continues to stand in at right-back for the injured Joe Rafferty, while centre-back Clark Robertson remains as the left full-back.

But it’s a decision which has incensed many supporters on Twitter, with the majority of those reacting to the news asking the question: where is Swanson?

Pompey defender Zak Swanson

To answer to that is simple – he’s on the bench!

But there’s clearly a lot of support for him being a starter, with the 22-year-old former Arsenal youngster featuring just once in League One all season.

Here’s what Pompey fans have been saying after his 90-minute showing against Aston Villa under-21s in Tuesday night’s Papa John’s Trophy win.

@JStronner: Why don't start Swanson?

@MattPFC: I beg you just play Swanson for 1 league game.

@Boiing2022: We're losing a great crosser of the ball by playing Ogilvie at RB, he should be LB

@bazjenkins12: As good as Ogilvie is he is not a RB I would prefer a little bit more attacking intent down that side, Swanson is young and very talented.

@DanLewis1999: Start Swanson mannnnn.

@BigGreggerr: If this wasn’t the right time to start Swanson there never will be.

@Perry_PFC: Ogilvie RB again ??? Start Swanson, Danny.

@Dazzontwitt: Justice for Swanson.

@dazza_nics: People crying about Swanson not starting.. he will start when he’s ready! Caaaaaam on the blues.

