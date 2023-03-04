Portsmouth fans rally round Ronan Curtis with messages of support following confirmation of ACL injury

The winger missed the Abbey Stadium victory after suffering the setback in the second half of Tuesday’s 3-1 win against Bolton.

It was initially described as ‘a knock’ by Mousinho in the build up to the Cambridge game.

However it’s since transpired that the Irishman’s injury is more serious than that.

In fact, with Curtis’ Fratton Park contract up at the end of the season and the 26-year-old facing up to a year on the sidelines, there’s a chance he might have played his last game for the club.

That will prove hugely disappointing for all concerned, with the former Derry man rediscovering his form in recent weeks under the new head coach.

Since arriving from the League of Ireland side in 2018, the Republic of Ireland international has scored 57 goals in 226 appearances.

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis

He’s also recorded 27 assists in that time.

As well as offering their sympathy, many Blues fans expressed hope that Pompey would stick by Curtis and offer him some security as he starts the road to recovery.

Here’s a selection of the views shared…

@Brad_Sked: Terrible news. Hopefully Pompey can still offer him a new contract anyway at the end of the season (or before) but worst case, I hope they still support Ronan Curtis during his injury. All the best to Ronan Curtis anyway.

@mat_pfc: Gutted for him. @Pompey must get at least a 1 year contract on the table for him now.

@Limmy05: Morally he needs a new contract even if it a short 12 month one now.... I'm sure that will happen #pup.

@Jack84pfc: He will be back stronger. I hope to see him in Blue again as soon as possible. We will miss him this season.

@markjroser73: Wow that's painful had it myself took 6 months to be near right so that's huge loss for him and Pompey for sure hope recovery goes well it really is a horrid injury to get and recover from. Huge loss.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: That’s awful news. Wishing you all the best @RonanCurtis1.

Would love to offer him a new contract and get him back to fitness.

@paul9lewis1: That is a gutter, was just getting back into his groove as well. Be well looked after RC.

@jenkinsjames77: Just when he has started to rediscover his form. Gutted for him, speedy recovery Ronan.

@JT_in_LA: Oh man. That's terrible.

@wingsy80: He was missed today. Been great seeing him back to his best last few games.

@lewis_byles: Gutting, started to pick up some form! Probably won't wear a Pompey shirt again. Speedy recovery.