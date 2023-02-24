Speaking from his hospital bed after undergoing a procedure on his injured knee, the midfielder said he was frustrated to be out of action.

However, the 31-year-old insisted his absence was ‘nothing major’ and that all his ‘energy and focus’ would be devoted to getting back onto the pitch before the season is out.

Pack has been out of action since the 3-1 defeat to Plymouth on February 11.

The knee injury suffered was called an old one by Blues head coach John Mousinho that required careful management.

Now Pack is determined to ensure that early prognosis remains true as he starts his road to recovery.

Posting an update on his situation on Instagram, the Fratton favourite said: ‘Frustrated and disappointed to have another setback this season.

Marlon Pack is currently out with an injured knee

‘Nothing major on the injury front and all my energy and focus will be on recovering and getting back playing again this season.

‘An opportunity for me to learn, grow and develop.’

Among those to wish Pack a speedy recovery were current and past team-mates of his.

Kieffer Moore replied: ‘Speedy recovery mate’, while Adam Webster joked: ‘Great gym sesh’.