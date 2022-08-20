Portsmouth fans send best wishes to former Norwich and MK Dons midfielder Louis Thompson following 'awful' tackle from Bristol Rovers' Glen Whelan which saw him stretchered off
Pompey fans on social media have been quick to pass on their best wishes to Louis Thompson after the midfielder was stretchered off during the first half of today’s game against Bristol Rovers.
The Blues favourite was on the receiving end of a crunching tackle from Glen Whelan on 19 minutes right in front of the dugouts – a challenge that saw the game stopped for seven minutes as the 27-year-old received emergency treatment.
Gas and air was provided for the former Norwich and MK Dons man who looked in serious pain as he lay on the Fratton Park turf.
He was eventually stretched off to a standing ovation from the Fratton faithful, who have since taken to Twitter to wish the midfielder a speedy recovery.
Whelan escaped a red card for the tackle, instead picking up just a yellow card from match referee Gavin Ward for a tackle some have described as ‘awful’.
Here’s some of the good luck messages sent to Thompson as many await news on the seriousness of the injury suffered to his left leg.
@beastieblue: Looked awful, hope he’s ok.
@MattPerks3: Stretcher and everything, really hope its nothing too bad.
@BeckySm54509086: Get well soon Louis Thompson
@JonL192: A yellow card for a possible career ending challenge that is just shocking. Speedy recovery Thompson.
@MrDavishPFC: Absolutely gutted for Louis Thompson. Poor bloke.
@Jamesr02_: Speedy recovery.
@_mxdnpfc: love you lou.
@PompeyHazza9: Speedy recovery Louis.
@andymp345: Come back stronger such a awful tackle