Former Pompey loanee Viv Solomon-Otabor

Indeed, ‘Please, no’ seems to be the overriding sentiment after the Pompey boss with linked with a move for the former Fratton Park loanee by Allnigeriasoccer.com.

The report claims that the Blues were keen to be reunited with the winger, who spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at PO4.

However, they apparently face competition from Sunderland, Charlton, Blackpool and Blackburn for the 25-year-old who has so far turned down the offer of a new contract at Wigan and will be a free agent come July 1.

Solomon-Otabor played 10 times for Pompey during that 2018-19 campaign scoring once.

It was an uneventful spell made infamous though by the goal he scored against Peterborough in the penultimate game of the season, which was needlessly ruled out for offside.

It cost the Blues a vital win in the race for automatic promotion – and it appears many of the fans still hold a grudge.

So much so, in fact, that they’d rather Pompey miss out on the chance of landing the winger, even when they are desperate for positive news on the transfer front.

Here’s some of the views shared on our Facebook page...

Greg Adam: Please Sunderland win this battle..... unless he has massively improved since his last stint with us!

George Stevens: My son was mascot for that Peterborough game. Still not forgiven him for spoiling his evening!

Alan Valler: He certainly didn’t shine under the previous manager, but then again…who of the previous managers signings did?

Lee Crown: Hope someone has taught him the offside rule, oh, and how to play football!

Tim Green: Danny, NO!, just no!

Alex Madgwick: I really hope this rumour is false; He was garbage on loan at Pompey. I saw one of his rare appearances and was far from impressed.

Chris Scott: Big difference with this one is no one will be un happy when he signs elsewhere.

Shawn Woodward: Really didn't do much under Jackett.

Rob Emery: Nothing to get excited about, very average.

Jo Blackman: I really hope this is not true.