Portsmouth fans set Colby Bishop valuation amid Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers talk
Pompey fans have been responding to talk of Ipswich’s interest in Colby Bishop and the weekend win over Bristol Rovers. Here’s a selection of those views.
Do I want Bishop to leave? God no but did I want Crouch to leave in 2002? No but the money we got from his sale enabled us to put a strong team together and get promoted, so maybe same thing could happen. £5m no less though #Pompey @Pompey_Goals
We finally have a decent striker please keep hold of him Pompey, be like Peterborough and only sell if the correct amount is offered. @jacktate290
I'm sure there will be a massive sell on clause percentage, so even if he goes for £5m Accrington will get at least £1m of that. @_____Kev_____
Looking at #Pompey twitter it seems fans want about 4-5mil for our magic man Colby Bishop, which realistically means we will sell him for 1.5m + Pigott swap deal……. @debojono
Don’t sell Colby Bishop whatever you do #Pompey slap a £7M price tag on him. That will put most clubs off. Some figures I’ve seen we should take for him are laughable. He’s scored 20+ goals. That costs you a lot in this current market I’m afraid. I beg no more selling for peanuts. @JoshLB_PFCA top week WW. Thank you for your support #Pompey #PUP @Zesh_Rehman
Matt Macey doesn’t get enough credit in my opinion lots have been said about Thompson, Lowery & Rafferty coming back but what a signing Macey has been! @jeffharris_665
I’ve been really impressed by Macey. As others have said, we’ve got to try and get him on a permanent in the summer. @pompey_in
Sometimes following your football team can improve your mental health, seeing Pompey win at Accrington and today at Bristol I can officially confirm my mental health is absolutely amazing PUP @gary_guinness
My favourite picture from today is Lexie telling Raggett that she saw Bishop getting off the coach and he’s got his magic hat on today, she wasn’t wrong was she My girl #pompey @CheeesyChips