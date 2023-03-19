Portsmouth fans set Colby Bishop valuation amid Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers talk

Do I want Bishop to leave? God no but did I want Crouch to leave in 2002? No but the money we got from his sale enabled us to put a strong team together and get promoted, so maybe same thing could happen. £5m no less though #Pompey @Pompey_Goals

We finally have a decent striker please keep hold of him Pompey, be like Peterborough and only sell if the correct amount is offered. @jacktate290

I'm sure there will be a massive sell on clause percentage, so even if he goes for £5m Accrington will get at least £1m of that. @_____Kev_____

Looking at #Pompey twitter it seems fans want about 4-5mil for our magic man Colby Bishop, which realistically means we will sell him for 1.5m + Pigott swap deal……. @debojono

Don’t sell Colby Bishop whatever you do #Pompey slap a £7M price tag on him. That will put most clubs off. Some figures I’ve seen we should take for him are laughable. He’s scored 20+ goals. That costs you a lot in this current market I’m afraid. I beg no more selling for peanuts. @JoshLB_PFCA top week WW. Thank you for your support #Pompey #PUP @Zesh_Rehman

Matt Macey doesn’t get enough credit in my opinion lots have been said about Thompson, Lowery & Rafferty coming back but what a signing Macey has been! @jeffharris_665

I’ve been really impressed by Macey. As others have said, we’ve got to try and get him on a permanent in the summer. @pompey_in

Colby Bishop.

Sometimes following your football team can improve your mental health, seeing Pompey win at Accrington and today at Bristol I can officially confirm my mental health is absolutely amazing PUP @gary_guinness

