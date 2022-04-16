And despite concerns about his injury record and wages, the overwhelming hope is the forward will extend his two-season stay at Fratton Park.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the campaign, although the Blues have the option to keep him for another 12 months.

The fans’ favourite once again showcased his talent against Lincoln on Friday with a sublime free-kick which helped Danny Cowley’s side record a 3-2 win.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Afterwards, Jacobs – who has made just 19 league starts for Pompey since his arrival on a free transfer in September 2020 – insisted he is open to remaining at PO4 but revealed matters are ‘up in the air’ following talks.

Yet Blues fans hope an agreement can be reached which will extend his stay into a third season, with many believing the forward is among the Blues’ best players.

Here’s a selection of the views shared via our Facebook page and Twitter…

Doug McEwen: Sign him now. Or extend his contract. His skill set is the best we have. My MoM yesterday.

Michael Jacobs celebrates his goal against Lincoln on Friday

Chris Pompey FC: Class costs money, we are a far better team with Jacobs in it.

Best player on the pitch yesterday.

His intelligence is on another level. No doubt we will try to replace him with a cheap freebie or young not up to it loan.

Antony Davies: Simple - if we have ambition we should keep him.

I honestly cant see us getting a better player for free, while as Bazunu shows - a loan is a temporary fix that needs sorted again in a year.

Debra Priestley-Menage: Sign him up!

Shaun Essery: He's probably one of our best players when fit but the problem is wages.

He's probably one our highest earners hence why they tried to ship him out in January.

Unless the Eisners change their ways, which I doubt it, he will be gone in the summer and then we'll start to see all the loans and freebies arrive.

Ian Nisbeck: He’s a great player at this level, but every time this season and last he has been hitting a bit of form he gets injured.

This is really disruptive to the team.

That said, I would keep him if we can preferably on a pay as you play deal, and then look at what we can do to reduce his injuries, such as train him less.

@pebsjr: Unfortunately Danny Cowley was to blind to see it, may have had a better season if he played him.

Has to keep him and play him.

@knight37: Class act, however injury prone.

Would love to see him stay – all depends on how many matches can he play in a season injury free.

Manager will way that up. My prediction: he probably leave on a free.

@PompeyGJ: Fingers crossed he is staying at Pompey for next season!