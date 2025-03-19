Portsmouth favourite reveals contract commitment key to Fratton stay

Regan Poole has revealed a Pompey exit was never on the cards for him as the clock ran down on his contract.

The popular figure signed new terms which tie him down until the summer of 2027, with Pompey having an option to extend that stay by an additional 12 months.

It’s another piece of positive contract news for the Blues, in the wake of new agreements for Colby Bishop and Terry Devlin in recent weeks.

That led to more than 10 months out, where there were natural doubts about what the path ahead looked like for the former Lincoln man among the Fratton faithful.

Poole has revealed for the first time that didn’t extend to inside the club, with Pompey making it abundantly clear he was a wanted man going forward - even through his recovery.

It was a significant sign of faith appreciated by the central defender, with his target to repay that backing moving forward.

Pompey's Regan Poole. Pic: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages | Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Poole said: ‘I’m delighted to stay here.

‘I think the club have put faith in me to get back to where I was last season, before I did my knee. I haven’t got there yet, but I know I will and the club know I will.

‘It was just a matter of time when it was done, because the club wanted to do it and I wanted to do it. It was just a case of when

‘Now I’m back playing and fit again it was just a matter of time, so I’m delighted and happy to be here.

‘There always was (a feeling he was wanted from the club through his knee injury).

‘It was never a case that I was going to be leaving at the end of the season - it was just a matter of time when I was going to do it.

‘I don’t think the club wanted me to get to the end of the season and still be without a contract.’

Pompey title winner’s leadership role

Poole can now move forward with the picture clear over his Pompey future and there a determination from the player to significantly build on his 35 appearances for the club to date.

The former Manchester United hopeful intends to leave a strong legacy by the time his playing days at Fratton Park are at a close.

He added: ‘I want to be a leader here. I’ve been captain at my other clubs and I’ve captained this club which is a huge honour. I’m hoping I’m a leader already. If anyone turns to me for advice, I’m there. I hope I’m seen as a leader, I see myself as a leader and the gaffer does as well.

‘I want to be a mainstay. I want to play as many games as I can because I haven’t played a huge amount. I want to play a huge role and be a part of this club’s history.’