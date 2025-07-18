The Blues fielded three Academy players in their starting XI for the 5-0 win over Farnborough

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a goal scored by Zak Swanson, yet inspired by Pompey’s Academy.

Certainly Sam Hudson had every reason to be proud after witnessing the instrumental role played by Fraser Thomas and Chinedu Agu in the opening goal at Farnborough on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Included in John Mousinho’s starting XI along with Beau Mullins, few among the 2,897 crowd would previously have had any knowledge of the under-18 trio on display.

Zak Swanson celebrates opening the scoring for Pompey against Farnborough. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages | Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

Particularly as Farnborough didn’t namecheck them when reading out the team line-ups, instead referring to each of the youngsters as ‘an Academy player’.

Still, on 13 minutes, Thomas’ clever backheel found Agu, who then spun and slid through a superb ball into the path of Swanson, who took one touch to drift past the keeper, before applying an angled finish into an empty net.

Thomas, a 16-year-old first-year scholar, impressed in the centre of midfield for the opening 45 minutes, while second-year attacker Agu featured up front, despite not being a centre-forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Hudson was delighted with their pivotal contribution in a match which finished 5-0 in the Blues’ favour.

‘We are under no illusion, the jump is still huge’

The Academy lead professional development phase coach told The News: ‘Seeing our boys combine for the opening goal was immense.

‘It doesn’t solve anything or guarantee a contract, yet it’s brilliant to see them contribute like that, while it was also enjoyable to see Harry Clout score.

‘John (Mousinho) has always said if they are good enough or viewed to be good enough in the future, then they will get chances - and it’s really pleasing they are getting chances so early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Academy first-year scholar Fraser Thomas was involved in Pompey's opening goal at Farnborough scored by Zak Swanson. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages | Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

‘They are also showing some of the talent we see on the under-18's training pitch every day. We are under no illusion, the jump is still huge, but we’re trying to bridge that jump as much as we can.

‘I was pleased with the application, work-rate and effort from our three lads. Getting about people is the minimum standard and they did that well. A couple played out of position, but all you can do is try to support those around you and do the best you can.

‘Fraser played in the centre of midfield and is a bundle of energy, he will run for you as long as you tell him to and, in testing recently, he got one of the top running scores out of all the first-team and teams.

‘Chinedu is probably more of an attacking midfielder than a centre-forward. He did a job as a nine against Farnborough, but is more of an eight or a 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He is very explosive and powerful, sometimes he doesn’t realise what he’s actually got because he is a really powerful athlete. He’s one of the few players I have worked with in my time at Pompey who genuinely can go both ways on both feet.

‘It would have been a new experience for him as the nine, leading the press, normally he’s the second or third one in it, so it’s good for him that he’s had that exposure.

‘With Beau as well, we are really pleased. John has given the scholars some involvement, so that’s fantastic.’

Back from long-term injury

Mullins missed a huge chunk of last season after collecting a serious knee injury during the Academy’s 3-0 defeat at Moneyfields in the Portsmouth Senior Cup in November 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The left-back, who returned at the tail end of the campaign, operated on the left of midfield against Farnborough, with Jacob Farrell behind him.

And although he wasn’t involved in the first goal, Hudson was also happy with the second-year scholar’s showing.

He added: ‘Beau also did well. After his injury last season, he has got his fitness back up and worked really hard over pre-season to get fit.

‘As a second year, it is his job to kick on, and, like all the lads, they will benefit from playing with the first-team in fixtures such as these.’

Your Next Pompey Read: Released twice in six months by Pompey and now facing them in a friendly - the Waterlooville lad who never gave up