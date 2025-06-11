Pompey legend Alan Knight opens up on his battle with prostate cancer

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, Alan Knight raised £40,000 to boost three cancer charities.

Having been diagnosed with prostate cancer in October 2024, the Pompey Legend has been determined to raise awareness of the illness during an ongoing battle which captured the hearts of the Pompey family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Knight has raised £40,000 for cancer charities following his diagnosis for prostate cancer | Habib Rahman

To coincide with Men’s Health Week, Knight sits down with The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen to talk candidly about his fight against cancer including why he blames himself and what the future holds.