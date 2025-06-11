'I was angry at myself': Portsmouth legend Alan Knight opens up about his battle with prostate cancer
Pompey legend Alan Knight opens up on his battle with prostate cancer
Last month, Alan Knight raised £40,000 to boost three cancer charities.
Having been diagnosed with prostate cancer in October 2024, the Pompey Legend has been determined to raise awareness of the illness during an ongoing battle which captured the hearts of the Pompey family.
To coincide with Men’s Health Week, Knight sits down with The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen to talk candidly about his fight against cancer including why he blames himself and what the future holds.
