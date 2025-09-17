The promising Australian has made five appearances for the Blues this season

Pompey have handed another injury blow after a set-back for Thomas Waddingham.

While Connor Ogilvie is rated as 50/50 to be available for Saturday's clash with struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

John Mousinho is reeling from losing Nicolas Schmid for up to 12 weeks after fracturing his right hand in Sunday’s south coast derby.

The Blues’ head coach is also waiting to learn the outcome of a scan on Waddingham, who pulled his quad during training last week.

Ruled out of south-coast derby

The injury sidelined the Australian for the goalless draw against Southampton, with Makenzie Kirk instead called up onto the bench to replace him.

Up until that point, Waddingham had been involved in every Pompey fixture this season, totalling five appearances.

However, the 20-year-old, who has suffered several injury issues since arriving from Brisbane Roar in January, has now been ruled out for the foreseeable future.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Ahead of Sheffield Wednesday, we’ve got a couple of knocks, a couple of bruises and some tired legs from last weekend, but no fresh injuries.

Nicolas Schmid and Connor Ogilvie went off injured during Sunday's south-coast derby. | Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

‘Wadds did his in training last week before that match. He pulled up with his quad and we are awaiting his scan results.

‘There is no timeframe yet and, as it happened last week, that’s why he wasn't in the squad at Southampton.’

Ogilvie rated at 50/50

Ogilvie has still to return to training after sustaining a neck injury during a first-half collision with Nicolas Schmid at St Mary’s.

While the keeper suffered a hand fracture in the incident, Ogilvie was able to continue until half-time, despite his knock.

He was then replaced at the break by Jordan Williams, operating in an unfamiliar left-back role as Mousinho’s men collected a point against Southampton.

Pompey’s head coach added: ‘It just hasn’t quite settled down. Connor is a tough guy, so for him not to have trained up until now, we know there’s every chance that’s not quite right.

‘We will see what that’s like on Friday. We have Jacob Farrell and Jordan (Williams) who can play there. We’ll see how it goes.’

Killip on stand-by after Schmid blow

Meanwhile, Ben Killip is set to stand in for Schmid against Sheffield Wednesday, having replaced the Austrian in the 26th minute during the St Mary’s stalemate.

Joseph Bursik is also available and will likely be handed his first squad involvement since his deadline day move from Club Brugge, coming onto the bench.

The former England youth international keeper will now fight it out with Killip to fill in for Schmid during an absence which could last as long as three months as a worst-case scenario.

