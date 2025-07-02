Popular Portsmouth title-winner and ex-Bristol Rovers man extends non-league career after fourth promotion
It’s farewell to the Capelli Sport MFL Premier Division, but the former Pompey man so instrumental in Shifnal’s promotion is remaining.
Kyle Bennett dramatically claimed the League Two title under Paul Cook in May 2017 and also went up with Doncaster and Bury during his Football League playing days.
Last term he captured a fourth career promotion after skippering the Reds to a 2-0 play-off final success over Northwich Victoria.
These days a holding midfielder rather than dashing winger, he still amassed three goals and five assists in his 46 appearances in the Midland League Premier Division.
Indeed, the high calibre of his performances was recognised by the league, who named the 34-year-old as its player of the season.
Family tragedy
Buoyed by such success in the twilight of his playing career, Bennett has now pledged his future to Shifnal and will captain them for their forthcoming Northern Premier League West Division campaign.
It will pitch the newcomers against the likes of Bury, Stalybridge Celtic, Witton Albion and Stafford Rangers in 2025-26 for what will prove a tough test.
Yet having been with Shifnal since 2023, the former Pompey man continues to flourish in the non-league game since quitting the Football League to spend time with his dying father.
At the age of 30, Bennett walked away from the professional game in August 2021 after 400 career appearances to return to hometown Telford and be closer to Paul, who had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer.
When his dad passed away at the age of 59 in October 2021, Bennett continued playing in non-league with Telford, Hednesford, Stratford Town and then Shifnal - and isn’t showing any sign of stopping yet.
After starting his career at Wolves, Bennett earned promotion with Bury, won League One with Doncaster Rovers and then captured League Two with Pompey.
Won the title after topping League Two for the final 32 minutes
For two-and-a-half years he was a first-team fixture for the Blues, establishing a memorable left flank partnership with Enda Stevens and amassing 117 games and 13 goals, largely under Cook.
Bennett was among the scorers in the final-day 6-1 victory over Cheltenham in May 2017 were dramatic secured the title having topped the table for just 32 minutes all season.
He later signed a new Fratton Park deal in anticipation of continuing the club’s encouraging momentum, yet a week later was shocked when Cook controversially walked out to join Wigan.
Featured in Alan Knight charity match
Bennett subsequently left the Blues in January 2018, when he moved to Bristol Rovers, before later featuring for Swindon and Grimsby.
He retuned to Fratton Park in May to take part in Alan Knight’s charity football match and looked as trim as ever in the centre of midfield.
And now Bennett is no doubt relishing the challenges of the Northern Premier League West Division.
