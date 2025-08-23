The Blues make two changes for their visit to West Bromwich Albion

Florian Bianchini has been chosen to replace the injured Callum Lang for Pompey’s trip to West Brom.

The Swansea loanee is recalled to the Blues’ side and it appears will line up on the right flank for John Mousinho’s men at The Hawthorns.

That will allow Adrian Segecic to continue in the number 10 role, having started in the position in Pompey’s previous two Championship fixtures this season.

New Pompey signing Josh Knight isn’t in Pompey’s squad against West Brom following his arrival from Hannover 96. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

The absence of Lang, who sustained a hamstring injury against Norwich last weekend, represents two changes to that starting XI.

The other is Zak Swanson coming in at right-back, with Jordan Williams dropped to the bench to accommodate him.

However, there is no place for £1m signing Josh Knight, who arrived from Hannover 96 in the week and required international clearance to be involved.

Instead, Hayden Matthews and Ibane Bowat are the centre halves among Pompey’s substitutes, along with summer recruits Luke Le Roux, Mark Kosznovszky and Yang Minhyeok.

Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Swift, Dozzell, Bianchini, Segecic, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Killip, Williams, Matthews, Bowat, Le Roux, Devlin, Kosznovszky, Yang, Waddingham.