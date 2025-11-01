Huge selection calls from Portsmouth boss as John Mousinho makes big changes for trip to Birmingham

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 1st Nov 2025, 13:58 GMT
The Blues head coach has made three changes for the trip to Birmingham

John Mousinho has made the big selection calls for Pompey’s trip to Birmingham.

Colby Bishop and Conor Chaplin have both dropped to the bench after scoring just one goal between them this season.

Instead John Swift is back following his one-match suspension, while Mark Kosznovszky is handed a second Championship start.

Colby Bishop has lost his place after one goal this season. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImagesplaceholder image
Colby Bishop has lost his place after one goal this season. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The third change from the side which lost 1-0 to Stoke last weekend Ibane Bowat coming in for Connor Ogilvie, misses out of the 20-man squad completely.

It remains to be seen whether Mousinho is sticking to his traditional 4-2-3-1 system, which would mean Bowat making his league debut at left-back.

Alternatively, it could be wing-backs, with the former Fulham man coming in as the left-sided centre-half in a back three with Hayden Matthews and Regan Poole.

Regardless, Mackenzie Kirk will lead the line, while Kosznovszky effectively replaces Chaplin on the right flank.

Meanwhile, Josh Murphy remains on the bench following last weekend’s comeback, with Mousinho not yet ready to unleash him from the start.

Pompey: Bursik, Bowat, Matthews, Poole, Williams, Pack, Dozzell, Kosznovszky, Swift, Yang, Kirk.

Subs: Killip, Swanson, Devlin, Knight, Le Roux, Bianchini, Chaplin, Murphy, Bishop.

