Colby Bishop starts for Pompey at Oxford United - despite an alleged groin injury. Picture: Paul Phelan/ProSportsImages | Paul Phelan/ProSportsImages

Colby Bishop starts for the Blues’ Championship opener at the Kassam Stadium

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colby Bishop is a surprise presence in Pompey’s first starting XI of the 2025-26 Championship season.

However, Josh Murphy and Marlon Pack haven't been included in the 20-man match-day squad for the trip to Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach John Mousinho had claimed in the build up that Bishop was sidelined for 2-3 weeks, having collected a groin problem in training.

Colby Bishop starts for Pompey at Oxford United - despite an alleged groin injury. Picture: Paul Phelan/ProSportsImages | Paul Phelan/ProSportsImages

However, the striker is not only named in the Blues’ starting line-up, but has also been handed the captaincy in place of Pack.

Elsewhere in the squad, summer signings John Swift, Florian Bianchini and Adrian Segecic both get their debuts, while Spurs loanee Minhyeok Yang is named among the substitutes along with Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux.

Hayden Matthews, Zak Swanson and Ibane Bowat are the defenders on the bench, although there is no place for Jacob Farrell.

Pompey: Schmid, Williams, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Swift, Lang, Segecic, Bianchini, Bishop.

Subs: Killip, Swanson, Kosznovszky, Yang, Devlin, Matthews, Bowat, Le Roux, Waddingham.