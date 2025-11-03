Pompey and Birmingham City followers both had some strong views on what unfolded amid the 4-0 capitulation from John Mousinho’s side. Here’s a selection of views from X (formerly Twitter).

Mousinho isn’t at fault for majority of this. We’ve tried to do it on the cheap again. It worked last season, it won’t this season. The people above Mousinho need to advise the Eisners just how much money needs to be spend in the Championship these days. @ryanlewis79

Performances this season have been so hit and miss, even certain games have been like watching two different sides! I don’t think it’s time to panic yet but we seriously need to get some consistency and find our scoring touch quickly! #Pompey @capfc11

I still love JM, would never want him out, just very frustrating at the moment. However, no one I’d back more than him to turn it around #Pompey @jackfurlongg

Shopped in Poundland in a league where everyone is shopping at Waitrose. You get what you pay for. Can’t expect a recruitment team to constantly unearth players for pittance that are massively undervalued #Pompey @mark11s

We haven’t half seen some rubbish teams down St Andrews this last year but Christ, Portsmouth take the biscuit #KRO #bcfc #Pompey @jake_firth_

Eisners. Been very very supportive of them since they took over. But they have taken us as far as they can with their budget imo. We get in the same situation every season where our key players get injured and due to our insufficient budget we are left with 11 players. #pompey @ogilvieisking

‘Portsmouth worst at defending set-pieces I’ve ever seen‘

This is gettin ridiculous Portsmouth gotta be the worst team at defending a dead ball I’ve ever seen. @510Trojan

Are Portsmouth’s defence aware that Halloween was yesterday? Absolute horror show, especially the first one. Fantastic of us to finally put a team to the sword. @PeterElson1983

I love Mous, I really do. But he’s absolutely killed Ibane Bowat here. Who in their right mind puts a rusty centre half in at left back against one of the trickiest wingers in the league? #Pompey @Thomas_2791

This squad needs an overhaul players need to go and major investment is required can’t carry players with in injury records longer than their playing record at Pompey @jeffharris_665

Enjoyed that one today, intensity from the off. Pompey fans were decent. UTB #bcfc @Matt__Jones___

Huge win the the boys today, pompey very poor and we turned up for once, best performance since Ipswich, Credit Pompey fans though class throughout #BCFC #Pompey @jakeyjones_12