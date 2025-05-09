30 defining Portsmouth images of memorable 2024-25 Championship season

There’s been highs and lows along the way, as the Blues took time to adjust to the second tier before delivering survival with two games to spare.

And our photographer Jason Brown was there to capture the drama on the pitch, with his excellent work delivering moments which will endure.

Here’s a gallery of the some of defining moments captured by Jason, his colleague Graham Hunt and our friends from PA.

30 enduring Portsmouth photos from the 2024-25 season.

Callum Lang with his trademark celebration at Leeds on the opening day.

Regan Poole returns from knee surgery with a man-of-the-match display at Burnley in September.