Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park?
1. Jordan Cross' Pompey ratings
Conor Chaplin was Jordan Cross' Pompey man of the match against Coventry | Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages
2. Josef Bursik 7
Couldn’t be faulted for the opener as keeper was let down by the defending in front of him, but came to rescue with a fine near-post stop after powerful angled effort from Ellis Simms. Nearly got an assist for Yang after break. Another competent showing as stock continues to grow.
3. Zak Swanson 6
Recovered from a rusty start to gain composure in possession and compete well in another back-and-forth battle with Ephron Mason-Clark. Could have been stronger aerially for first goal in battle for header at back post. Replaced by Devlin.
4. Josh Knight 5
Will rue pivotal moment as defender was beaten too easily by Simms for killer second goal. Moment blotted the copybook of defender, who couldn't maintain promise of Pompey breakthrough.