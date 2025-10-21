‘Couldn’t maintain promise’, ‘tough night’, ‘heartening to see’: Jordan Cross' Portsmouth ratings from Coventry City loss

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 21st Oct 2025, 21:51 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 22:10 BST

The ratings are in from tonight’s Pompey clash with Coventry City.

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park?

Conor Chaplin was Jordan Cross' Pompey man of the match against Coventry

1. Jordan Cross' Pompey ratings

Conor Chaplin was Jordan Cross' Pompey man of the match against Coventry | Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Couldn’t be faulted for the opener as keeper was let down by the defending in front of him, but came to rescue with a fine near-post stop after powerful angled effort from Ellis Simms. Nearly got an assist for Yang after break. Another competent showing as stock continues to grow.

2. Josef Bursik 7

Couldn’t be faulted for the opener as keeper was let down by the defending in front of him, but came to rescue with a fine near-post stop after powerful angled effort from Ellis Simms. Nearly got an assist for Yang after break. Another competent showing as stock continues to grow. Photo: Graham Hunt

Photo Sales
Recovered from a rusty start to gain composure in possession and compete well in another back-and-forth battle with Ephron Mason-Clark. Could have been stronger aerially for first goal in battle for header at back post. Replaced by Devlin.

3. Zak Swanson 6

Recovered from a rusty start to gain composure in possession and compete well in another back-and-forth battle with Ephron Mason-Clark. Could have been stronger aerially for first goal in battle for header at back post. Replaced by Devlin. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Will rue pivotal moment as defender was beaten too easily by Simms for killer second goal. Moment blotted the copybook of defender, who couldn’t maintain promise of Pompey breakthrough.

4. Josh Knight 5

Will rue pivotal moment as defender was beaten too easily by Simms for killer second goal. Moment blotted the copybook of defender, who couldn’t maintain promise of Pompey breakthrough. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Fratton Park
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice