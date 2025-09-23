The surprise 2-0 loss was just the second time John Mousinho’s men failed to pick up a point in the league following a strong start to the campaign.

The Blues have picked up two wins, two draws and two defeats in their opening six games placing them 12th in the early-season standings.

Despite a number of key forward additions - including the likes of Franco Umeh, Minhyeok Yang, Conor Chaplin, Adrian Segecic and more - joining the attracting ranks alongside Colby Bishop, Callum Lang and Josh Murphy, Pompey have surprisingly struggled in front of goal.

The Blues have netted just four times in the Championship this term and have failed to score more than one goal in a game to date.

That shock figure ranks them among the lowest in the division, while their expected goal (xG) places them 12th in the standings.

Data analytics, Football Stats, have measured each side’s xG against their actual goals scored. They say ‘a negative number is bad since the team is scoring less than expected. A positive number means the team is scoring more than expected.’

Using this analysis, we’ve worked out the teams with the lowest xG v actual goals scored in the Championship to see where Mousinho’s men rank.

