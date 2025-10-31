Pompey’s skipper helped convince Chaplin to return to Fratton Park from Ipswich

From personal experience, Marlon Pack can empathise with Conor Chaplin’s challenges playing out of position.

Yet Pompey’s skipper is adamant the 28-year-old’s quality will shine through wherever he plays - and it’s down to his team-mates to supply the ammunition for him to thrive upon.

John Mousinho has handed the Ipswich loanee an unfamiliar right-wing role over the last five matches, despite Chaplin’s recent successes having been achieved solely as a number 10.

Certainly the Blues have so far failed to get the best out of a two-time promotion winner with the Tractor Boys, who also scored in the Premier League last season.

Pack can definitely relate to the attacker’s positional struggles, having served as an emergency centre-half for 18 matches last term, despite never previously featuring there in his career.

Now Chaplin faces similar demands during his second Fratton Park spell.

Portsmouth skipper: ‘Only a matter of time’

Pack told The News: ‘I know he’ll come good. As good as Conor is and as much of a success he’s had over the last couple of years, it’s only a matter of time before something clicks for him.

‘How Conor is performing is not for me to say, I think he will be honest enough with himself. I can only compare it to myself last year playing out of position - and you still want to play well.

‘You can use playing out of position as an excuse, but we see enough daily in training to know what outstanding quality he has. In his first week of training, the lads were taken back by his ability.

‘Playing out of position is part of the game and he’s in the same kind of mindset as myself. First and foremost, you’re willing to play anywhere, even out of position, especially with a club you hold so dearly.

‘At times last year, I could have used it as an excuse, but you still have elements of control in how you perform. You’re going to make mistakes as a footballer, you’re going to have bad games.

‘You might have more bad games playing out of position as you would do normally, but it’s also about how we help Conor get into the right areas and supply him, because, on his day, he’s one of the top attacking threats in the division.

Conor Chaplin has yet to score in seven Pompey appearances. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages | Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

‘He hasn’t been far away. He was close against Middlesbrough, he hit the post against Coventry, there were a couple of half chances against Southampton. That probably sums up where we are as a team, it has been marginal.

‘It’s just as important as a group to get him the ball in the right areas where he can be dangerous and where he can be effective for us. Once that spark happens, I think he’ll go on a roll.’

Mutual friendship with Adam Webster

Although both came through the Fratton Park ranks, Pack is seven years older, yet the pair share a mutual friendship with Adam Webster, which has brought them together over the years.

Naturally, after learning of Pompey’s interest late in the last transfer window, Chaplin contacted the skipper to pick his brains over a potential loan switch from Portman Road.

Yet Pack is adamant the 28-year-old needed little convincing to return to the south coast.

‘It’s always hard to turn down Portsmouth’

He added: ‘We had a good chat. I’m always going to be biased, but he was asking everything about the group, the style of play, where he would fit in, the ambition for this season. I don't think I really needed to have the conversation with him, his heart was set anyway.

‘That shows his maturity in seeking that advice and not letting the heart rule the head. I’m sure he had plenty of other options as well, but it's always hard to turn down Pompey once they come calling again.’