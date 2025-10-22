31 cracking images of Portmouth fans as Fratton Park welcomes 20.321 visitors for Coventry game

By Mark McMahon
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 13:00 BST

Fratton Park saw another packed house as Pompey took on Coventry in the Championship

The result might not have been what the Pompey fans wanted, but it was still great to be back at PO4 and under the lights for a midweek game on Tuesday night.

They’ve been few and far between this season to date, with the Coventry game just the third non-Saturday fixture to be played at Fratton Park this term.

It was, therefore, no surprise to see the Blues’ famous old ground packed out once again against Frank Lampard’s league leaders.

It’s just a shame the result didn’t go Pompey’s way, with the Sky Blues running out 2-1 winners.

It still proved to be a good night out, though, as these pictures demonstrate.

See if you can spot someone you know from the Fratton Park crowd.

All smiles before kick-off!

1. Pompey fans v Coventry

All smiles before kick-off! | Dennis Goodwin

The Pompey v Coventry game had an attendance of 20.321.

2. Pompey fans v Coventry

The Pompey v Coventry game had an attendance of 20.321. | Dennis Goodwin

A cuppa and a programme - a must for any game!

3. Pompey fans v Coventry

A cuppa and a programme - a must for any game! | Dennis Goodwin

This picture would look nice sitting on the mantelpiece!

4. Pompey fans v Coventry

This picture would look nice sitting on the mantelpiece! | Dennis Goodwin

