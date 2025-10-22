The result might not have been what the Pompey fans wanted, but it was still great to be back at PO4 and under the lights for a midweek game on Tuesday night.

They’ve been few and far between this season to date, with the Coventry game just the third non-Saturday fixture to be played at Fratton Park this term.

It was, therefore, no surprise to see the Blues’ famous old ground packed out once again against Frank Lampard’s league leaders.

It’s just a shame the result didn’t go Pompey’s way, with the Sky Blues running out 2-1 winners.

It still proved to be a good night out, though, as these pictures demonstrate.

See if you can spot someone you know from the Fratton Park crowd.

