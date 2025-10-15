The former QPR and Ipswich man has made 51 appearances for Pompey since his August 2024 arrival

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andre Dozzell is in the form of his life - and has thanked John Mousinho for bringing out his best.

The 26-year-old is convinced he’s never played better than his current Pompey displays after flourishing since his Fratton Park move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruited as a free agent in August 2024, it took a while for the former Ipswich man to adjust to the Blues’ first-team demands, but steadily he grew to become an integral part of Mousinho’s side.

This season Dozzell has been ever-present in Pompey’s Championship team, impressing in the centre of midfield during their climb into 14th spot.

And the ex-England youth international believes Mousinho and his staff have enabled him to raise his game during his 14 months on the south coast.

Dozzell told The News: The manager has helped me, all the staff have. We go through clips, we look at how we can improve and get better, it’s a good environment and I’m really enjoying it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think I’m playing well, I believe I’ve established myself and found a position which suits me and a team which suits me.

‘I would say I’m in the best form of my career. Consistently, this is probably the best patch I’ve ever been in. I’m 26 now and still have a lot of years left, hopefully I can keep getting better and better.

‘I’ve had good spells at other clubs, but I’m looking to grow, looking to add, me and the staff are always talking about how we can improve and it’s a good environment for me.

Andre Dozzell continues to impress at Fratton Park

‘It’s down to many factors. I am getting older now, I feel I now know more than I’ve ever done. I am more mature, off the ball I’ve improved under this manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s about not letting games go by, just having that impact on the team. That’s not necessarily goals or assists, but your impact on the team in a positive way - and I feel like I can do that.

‘Circumstances, managers, style of play can all have a factor on why you’re not playing at your best. I feel I’m playing okay at the minute, but I still have a lot to improve on, there are still a lot of levels I can reach - and hopefully I can do that.’

Dozzell has made 51 appearances and scored three times since ending pre-season training with Sheffield United in favour of signing for Pompey.

Penning a 12-month deal, he comfortably triggered an extension after fulfilling a certain number of games for the Blues as they finished last term in 16th place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he continues to shine through ‘working hard and perseverance’.

He added: ‘I am 26 now, I’ve been through different teams, systems and managers, I have that experience now, I know more now than I have ever done. It’s about working hard, perseverance. If a manager isn’t playing the way you like, it’s about adapting to his ways.

‘At the end of the day, if you keep working hard over a number of years it’s going to pay off.’

Your Next Pompey Read: Pompey transfer flop bounces back from Fratton Park disappointment in stunning style