Portsmouth v Stoke City: Early team and injury news as 13 out and 2 doubts for lunchtime contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 25th Oct 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey are back in action this afternoon as they welcome Stoke City to Fratton Park.

The action is coming thick and fast for Pompey, who cap off a hectic week with a lunchtime contest against Stoke City today.

The Blues will be hoping to return to winning ways after a draw against Leicester City last Saturday, before a 2-1 defeat to Coventry City in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Potters have had a bright start to the campaign and go into this afternoon’s fixture occupying the final play-off position in sixth.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news ahead of this afternoon’s contest.

The midfielder picked up a needless booking late in the game against Coventry, which has ruled him out of this afternoon’s fixture. Swift serves a one-game ban after picking up five yellow cards in the opening 11 matches.

Lawal, who has been previously linked with Pompey on two occasions in 2023 and 2024, remains sidelined as he continues to nurse a hamstring issue.

Farrell has been sidelined for more than a month with a groin injury. However, Mousinho revealed the left-back is back in full training - although is still a while away from match day selection.

