The action is coming thick and fast for Pompey, who cap off a hectic week with a lunchtime contest against Stoke City today.

The Blues will be hoping to return to winning ways after a draw against Leicester City last Saturday, before a 2-1 defeat to Coventry City in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Potters have had a bright start to the campaign and go into this afternoon’s fixture occupying the final play-off position in sixth.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news ahead of this afternoon’s contest.

John Swift - Out The midfielder picked up a needless booking late in the game against Coventry, which has ruled him out of this afternoon's fixture. Swift serves a one-game ban after picking up five yellow cards in the opening 11 matches.

Bosun Lawal - Out Lawal, who has been previously linked with Pompey on two occasions in 2023 and 2024, remains sidelined as he continues to nurse a hamstring issue.

Jacob Farrell - Out Farrell has been sidelined for more than a month with a groin injury. However, Mousinho revealed the left-back is back in full training - although is still a while away from match day selection.