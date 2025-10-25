The action is coming thick and fast for Pompey, who cap off a hectic week with a lunchtime contest against Stoke City today.
The Blues will be hoping to return to winning ways after a draw against Leicester City last Saturday, before a 2-1 defeat to Coventry City in midweek.
Meanwhile, the Potters have had a bright start to the campaign and go into this afternoon’s fixture occupying the final play-off position in sixth.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news ahead of this afternoon’s contest.
