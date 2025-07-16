Live

Neil Allen
Pompey are playing at Farnborough tonight for their second pre-season friendly
Good evening from Farnborough, where Pompey tonight play their second friendly in successive days.

John Mousinho utilised 22 players in last evening’s 2-0 victory at Woking, with every player handed a 45-minute run-out in what was their opening pre-season friendly.

A similar 22 is expected to be involved against the National South side, although there may be returns for those who missed yesterday through illness or injury.

Farnborough v Pompey

20:21 BST

Second half kicks off

20:20 BST

Archer, Ani, Matthews, Ferguson, Ogilvie, Pack, Devlin, Segecic, Clout, Waddingham, Murphy.

20:17 BST

Pompey are making 11 substitutions for the second half

20:02 BST

Half time

Farnborough 0 Pompey 1

20:01 BST

1 minute of time added-on indicated

20:00 BST

Thankfully, both are able to continue.

20:00 BST

43 mins

Shaughnessy and a Farnborough player are both receiving attention following a collision inside the box.

19:59 BST

43 mins

Schmid produces a flying take to claim the ball after a goalmouth scramble.

19:58 BST

42 mins

It has been a game of few scoring opportunities at either end.

19:53 BST

37 mins

A long throw from the right causes problems for Pompey and Schmid is forced to tip it over the bar for a Farnborough corner.

19:47 BST

29 mins

Tremendous work from Schmid, who prevented a Farnborough goal. Starting from Kuhl’s pass, the ball arrives to Poleon inside the box, with just the keeper to beat. But Schmid comes off his line superbly to block at the striker’s feet and then the Pompey man retrieved the loose ball.

19:38 BST

22 mins

It’s still 1-0 to Pompey

19:38 BST

21 mins

Lovely ball from Poole into the right-hand channel for Thomas, but he screwed his first-time shot well wide.

19:33 BST

Full credit to Academy pair Thomas and Agu for their crucial roles in the goal.

19:32 BST

14 mins - GOAL!!!

Thomas’ clever backheel finds Agu, who threads a ball through to Swanson, whose first touch takes the ball around the keeper. Then, with quick feet, he finishes into an empty net from the angle. Well-worked goal.

19:29 BST

13 mins

Pompey’s first attempt on goal. Swanson does well to dispossess Kuhl on the edge of the box to feed Lane and his curling left-footed shot drifts narrowly over the bar.

19:28 BST

11 mins

Tremendous run by Fraser Thomas, who drives up the pitch from just outside the penalty area, shrugging off three challenges before Clifford finally brings him down for a free-kick.

19:27 BST

10 mins

Great chance for Farnborough. A driving run from Clifford, who feeds Poleon, but his shot takes a slight deflection and fizzes wide for a corner.

