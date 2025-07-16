LIVE: Farnborough v Portsmouth - Pre-Season friendly - live updates - Half time
John Mousinho utilised 22 players in last evening’s 2-0 victory at Woking, with every player handed a 45-minute run-out in what was their opening pre-season friendly.
A similar 22 is expected to be involved against the National South side, although there may be returns for those who missed yesterday through illness or injury.
Farnborough v Pompey
Second half kicks off
Archer, Ani, Matthews, Ferguson, Ogilvie, Pack, Devlin, Segecic, Clout, Waddingham, Murphy.
Pompey are making 11 substitutions for the second half
Half time
Farnborough 0 Pompey 1
1 minute of time added-on indicated
Thankfully, both are able to continue.
43 mins
Shaughnessy and a Farnborough player are both receiving attention following a collision inside the box.
43 mins
Schmid produces a flying take to claim the ball after a goalmouth scramble.
42 mins
It has been a game of few scoring opportunities at either end.
37 mins
A long throw from the right causes problems for Pompey and Schmid is forced to tip it over the bar for a Farnborough corner.
29 mins
Tremendous work from Schmid, who prevented a Farnborough goal. Starting from Kuhl’s pass, the ball arrives to Poleon inside the box, with just the keeper to beat. But Schmid comes off his line superbly to block at the striker’s feet and then the Pompey man retrieved the loose ball.
22 mins
It’s still 1-0 to Pompey
21 mins
Lovely ball from Poole into the right-hand channel for Thomas, but he screwed his first-time shot well wide.
Full credit to Academy pair Thomas and Agu for their crucial roles in the goal.
14 mins - GOAL!!!
Thomas’ clever backheel finds Agu, who threads a ball through to Swanson, whose first touch takes the ball around the keeper. Then, with quick feet, he finishes into an empty net from the angle. Well-worked goal.
13 mins
Pompey’s first attempt on goal. Swanson does well to dispossess Kuhl on the edge of the box to feed Lane and his curling left-footed shot drifts narrowly over the bar.
11 mins
Tremendous run by Fraser Thomas, who drives up the pitch from just outside the penalty area, shrugging off three challenges before Clifford finally brings him down for a free-kick.
10 mins
Great chance for Farnborough. A driving run from Clifford, who feeds Poleon, but his shot takes a slight deflection and fizzes wide for a corner.
