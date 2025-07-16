Trio return for Portsmouth as John Mousinho's men face Farnborough
Nicolas Schmid returns to Pompey duty for this evening’s trip to Farnborough.
And Harry Clout and Jordan Archer are also added to the squad as John Mousinho’s men play their second game in two days.
Schmid, who was given an extra day off following the Blues’ pre-season training camp in Slovakia, starts against the National South club, while Harry Clout is available following illness.
Archer also didn’t feature in last night’s 2-0 victory, when Adrian Segecic and Paddy Lane netted at Woking to secure victory.
That means Ben Killip and the goalkeeping triallist drop out of the squad to make way, having each featured for a half at the Cards.
Pompey’s starting XI include Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Jacob Farrell, Andre Dozzell, Zak Swanson and Lane.
They are joined by Academy trio Beau Mullins, Fraser Thomas, Chinedu Agu, with only Agu appearing at Woking last night.
Mousinho is again expected to field an entirely different 11 players for the second half, which will include Ogilvie, Pack, Segegic, Murphy and Matthews.
Pompey: Schmid, Williams, Poole, Shaughnessy, Beau Mullins, Fraser Thomas, Chinedu Agu, Farrell, Dozzell, Swanson, Lane.
Subs: Archer, Ogilvie, Pack, Segecic, Clout, Matthews, Waddingham, Murphy, Devlin, Fergusson, Dane Bailey, Ciaran Martin, Jermaine Osifo, Michael Ani.
