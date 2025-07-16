Nicolas Schmid. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey are in action for a second successive night as their pre-season ramps up

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicolas Schmid returns to Pompey duty for this evening’s trip to Farnborough.

And Harry Clout and Jordan Archer are also added to the squad as John Mousinho’s men play their second game in two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schmid, who was given an extra day off following the Blues’ pre-season training camp in Slovakia, starts against the National South club, while Harry Clout is available following illness.

Nicolas Schmid is back on Pompey duty against Farnborough after not featuring at Woking. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Archer also didn’t feature in last night’s 2-0 victory, when Adrian Segecic and Paddy Lane netted at Woking to secure victory.

That means Ben Killip and the goalkeeping triallist drop out of the squad to make way, having each featured for a half at the Cards.

Pompey’s starting XI include Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Jacob Farrell, Andre Dozzell, Zak Swanson and Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are joined by Academy trio Beau Mullins, Fraser Thomas, Chinedu Agu, with only Agu appearing at Woking last night.

Mousinho is again expected to field an entirely different 11 players for the second half, which will include Ogilvie, Pack, Segegic, Murphy and Matthews.

Pompey: Schmid, Williams, Poole, Shaughnessy, Beau Mullins, Fraser Thomas, Chinedu Agu, Farrell, Dozzell, Swanson, Lane.

Subs: Archer, Ogilvie, Pack, Segecic, Clout, Matthews, Waddingham, Murphy, Devlin, Fergusson, Dane Bailey, Ciaran Martin, Jermaine Osifo, Michael Ani.