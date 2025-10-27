The midfielder was a key performer in the Blues’ Football League survival in 2013-14

An FA Trophy match was abandoned after a former Pompey player suffered serious injury.

Dorchester’s Wes Fogden injured his neck following a collision with a Basingstoke player in the first half of Saturday’s game at Winklebury.

Following six minutes of on-pitch treatment for the 37-year-old, it was announced the first-round fixture would be suspended, with both sets of players returning to the changing rooms.

Wes Fogden scored two goals in 28 appearances for Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

However, with the seriousness of the situation becoming clear, the match was abandoned an hour later and will now be replayed at Basingstoke on Tuesday evening.

Having been transported to hospital, Dorchester yesterday released an update on the midfielder, who had sustained two fractured vertebrae in his neck.

And Fogden, who made 28 appearances and scored twice during his time at Fratton Park, has been sent ‘love and very best wishes’ by the Magpies.

‘We send our love and very best wishes’

‘We would like to place on record our thanks to all Magpies and Basingstoke staff and players who helped look after Wes yesterday on the pitch before he was taken to hospital.

‘From everyone at the club, we send our love and very best wishes to Wes for a full and speedy recovery.’

An energetic, fearless player, Fogden has played for Brighton, the Hawks, Bognor, Bournemouth, Pompey, Yeovil, Dorking, Poole and Dorchester.

Wes Fogden left Fratton Park in the summer of 2015 under new manager Paul Cook. Picture: Joe Pepler

However, his career has been hampered by injury misfortunate, with the midfielder telling The News in December 2022 that he estimated five seasons worth of football had been lost due to time on the sidelines.

Diagnosed with a potentially cancerous tumour in his spine while at Brighton in 2006 and told me may not play again, he fought back to still be playing at the age of 37 for Dorchester.

Fratton Park move

Following promotion to the Championship with Bournemouth under Eddie Howe in 2012-13, he moved to struggling Pompey in January 2014 on a free transfer and in search of regular first-team football.

Richie Barker’s men were languishing 20th in League Two and facing dropping out of the Football League, yet Fogden would be one of their pivotal performers to keep the Blues up.

That was achieved with Andy Awford at the helm as caretaker manager, with Fogden coming off the bench to net a crucial winner against Bristol Rovers in April 2014 at Fratton Park.

With Pompey stayed up with three matches to spare and Awford appointed permanently, the unlucky midfielder snapped ligaments in his right knee just 10 days into pre-season training at Furze Lane ahead of the 2014-15 campaign.

Released by Paul Cook

He returned later that season to feature 10 times, yet, following Paul Cook’s appointment in May 2015, Fogden was released at the end of his contract.

After spending the 2015-16 season with League Two Yeovil, where he damaged the cruciate in his other knee, he returned to non-league football in July 2016 with the Hawks, representing a second spell at Westleigh Park.

Now Dorchester are hoping Fogden makes a speedy recovery following his horror injury on Saturday.