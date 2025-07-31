The former Portsmouth season ticket holder spent last season with Eastleigh and Baffins

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ex-Pompey youngster savoured a dream debut after being led by his heart to return home.

Jack Fox had a trial at Aldershot lined up, while had also been attracting interest from the Hawks and Baffins Milton Rovers after leaving Eastleigh this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the former Blues Academy captain instead opted to link up with home-town club Gosport for the next stage of his development.

Jack Fox in action for Pompey in a pre-season friendly against the Hawks in July 2023. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Hailing from Leesland, Gosport, the 19-year-old grew up following Borough, as well as being a South Stand season ticket holder at Fratton Park.

And he couldn’t resist reuniting with his former Academy coach Danny Hollands to sign up at Privett Park and help boost the club’s promotion ambition this term.

Scored on his Gosport debut against Fareham

Fox had already featured three times as a triallist for Borough this summer before being unveiled as their latest signing this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the versatile performer marked his first official outing as a Gosport player by scoring in Tuesday night’s friendly at Fareham.

Jack Fox (right) skippered Pompey against the Royal Artillery in September to mark the club's 125th Anniversary. Picture: Jason Brown Photography | Jason Brown Photography

Fox, operating in the centre of midfield, levelled in the first half at Cams Alders, before the visitors grabbed an 89th-minute winner to claim a 2-1 victory.

Also able to operate at right-back or centre-half, he suffered heartbreak when he was among all 11 second-year scholars released by Pompey in the summer of 2024.

However, he then joined Eastleigh’s Elite Development Squad at under-19s level, operating on a dual-registration to enable him to feature for other clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spent last season as a regular for Baffins, having impressed during three successful loan spells in 2023-24, and they were keen on a return.

Having been coached in Pompey’s Academy by Shaun North, the Hawks were also monitoring his availability, while a trial at National League Aldershot had been fixed up - but Fox opted for his home-town club.

‘It’s good playing for your home town’

‘Obviously I have always been in and around watching the club and I used to be at the club before I signed for Portsmouth when I was a kid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘My best memory of Gosport as a kid was when Sammy Igoe scored a winning penalty and I came onto the pitch and had it on my shoulders and stuff, it was in the newspaper. I was a kid and that’s what started getting me into football and when I realised that I liked football.

‘Other than Portsmouth, if I’ve got spare time I’ll come and watch Gosport, so it’s quite good playing for your home town, where you come from. There's a lot of people from the town and playing in front of your mates, it should be a good experience.’

Fox skippered Pompey’s under-18s in the Youth Alliance Cup final against Preston in April 2024 at Fratton Park, although they lost 3-1.