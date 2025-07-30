The former Ipswich man scored 20 goals in 84 appearances for the Blues

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Pompey striker is on the move yet again - this time returning to where he started his career.

Ellis Harrison has joined his fifth club in three-and-a-half years since leaving Fratton Park under Danny Cowley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison has become much-travelled in recent years after a Pompey spell which didn’t quite click, although he was largely employed from the bench.

Joined Portsmouth for £450,000

Kenny Jackett splashed out £450,000 on signing him from Ipswich in June 2019 in a summer which also saw the Blues spend heavily on John Marquis and Marcus Harness.

With finances bolstered by the sale of Matt Clarke to Brighton and the impending transfer of Jamal Lowe to Wigan, the attacking trio were meant to spearhead another promotion push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Harrison scored just nine league goals during his two-and-a-half-year Fratton Park stay and ended up leaving for Fleetwood for a nominal fee in January 2022.

Now, after spells at Fleetwood, Port Vale, MK Dons and Walsall, he has rejoined Bristol Rovers, where he came through the ranks to win two promotions.

‘We trust each other. He’s done a lot for my career. I give 100 per cent for him and I always have and always will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘When he gave me the call about coming back to Rovers, it was an easy decision for me to come back and play for this Club again.’

Harrison featured 205 times for Bristol Rovers and scored 52 goals before moving to Ipswich for £750,000 in Jul 2018, yet within a year had made the switch to Fratton Park.

Following Pompey’s elimination in the League One play-offs at the hands of Sunderland at the semi-final stage, Jackett added the striker along with Marquis, Harness, James Bolton, Ryan Williams, Paul Downing and Sean Raggett in the summer of 2019.

Regardless, in the Covid-shortened 2019-20 campaign, the Blues once again lost in the play-offs, this time to Oxford United in a semi-final penalty shoot-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellis Harrison made 84 appearances and scored 20 goals during his time at Pompey. Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images | Getty Images

Harrison’s time at Fratton Park, though, was impacted by injury and failure to produce consistency, with the majority of his 84 appearances coming off the bench.

He would total 20 goals, yet these mainly arrived in cup competitions, including a hat-trick in the EFL Trophy at AFC Wimbledon in September 2021.

Portsmouth hat-trick - yet still defeat

However, Pompey still lost the Plough Lane fixture 5-3 after conceding three goals in the final 10 minutes - while Harrison scored just once more in his Blues career.

After failing to net in 11 appearances in the first half of 2021-22, and with his contract entering the final six months and not being renewed, Cowley opted to cash in and sell him to Fleetwood for around £40,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After six goals in 20 games for the Cod Army, he was sold to Port Vale in August 2022 and then MK Dons in September 2023, once again for an undisclosed fee.

Read More Southsea youngster earns League Two trial - 12 months after heartbreaking Portsmouth rejection

Having finished last season on loan at Walsall, with three goals in 12 appearances helping book a play-off spot, he was let go by the Dons.

And now Harrison has joined Bristol Rovers on a 12-month deal, having spent part of the summer attending the PFA training camp in Leicestershire.

Next Pompey Read: Reuben Swann admits Pompey 'frustration' as he targets building on encouraging comeback