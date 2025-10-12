Ex-Portsmouth man's shock departure announced moments after team's stunning fightback claims victory
Former Pompey player Danny Hollands’ departure as Gosport boss has been announced - moments after a stunning last-gasp win.
Borough were trailing 2-1 to Hungerford on Saturday with six minutes remaining, before staging a superb fightback.
Firstly substitute Dan Wooden converted Adam Tommaso’s cross in the 84th minute to level matters in the Southern League Premier South clash.
Then, with one minute remaining, Joe Morrison grabbed a dramatic winner from close range to send Privett Park wild, while lifting Gosport into fifth spot.
However, during a club interview afterwards, it was announced that joint-head coach Danny Hollands had actually resigned on Thursday night following a meeting with owner Iain McInnes.
It meant remaining head coach Glenn Howes was in the dug-out overseeing the remarkable win - although Hollands’ curious absence was not explained until after the victory.
‘I have enjoyed working with him incredibly’
Mark Summerhill, first-team management coordinator, told James McIntosh on Gosport’s official media channels: ‘There was a change today, Dutch came in Thursday and he resigned.
‘I have enjoyed working with him incredibly since halfway through last season and this season, myself and the staff wish him nothing but the best for whatever is next.
‘He is a thoroughly professional human being, he will be missed and we wish him all the best in whatever he decides to do.’
Two years at Fratton Park
Hollands made 94 appearances for Pompey, scoring seven times, after initially signing on loan from Charlton under Andy Awford in March 2014.
He went to stay two years at Fratton Park, before released by Paul Cook in the summer of 2016 in the aftermath of League One play-off semi-final heartbreak against Plymouth, when Hollands was forced off with injury.
Gosport’s league fifth win of the season puts them within four points of third-placed Poole Town, who are managed by former Gosport bosses Joe Lea and Pat Suraci.
A Pivett Park crowd of 1,003 had seen the home side fall behind after 24 minutes, only for Rafael Ramos to level just five minutes later.
However, Brad Hooper’s header sent Hungerford in at the break 2-1 up, a lead which remained until the late drama which emerged.
Summerhill added: ‘It was probably one of those games that the neutrals - and our supporters - enjoyed.
‘To be 1-0 down and get back in it, then to go 2-1 down and equalise late - and then get a last minute winner like we did. I’m not sure there are any better feelings than a last-minute winner, especially when you're at home.
‘When my heart has stopped taking double beats, I might be able to reflect on what was a good three points.’
Gosport, who are next in action against Basingstoke at Privett Park on October 18, are presently seven points ahead of 15th-placed Hawks.
However, Shaun North’s men have two matches in hand, with Saturday’s scheduled fixture against Farnham Town postponed due to Farnham’s FA Cup final qualification clash with Sutton United.