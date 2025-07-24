The former Leeds, Ipswich and Southend striker made 24 appearances for the Blues

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a familiar face in Reading’s dug-out this weekend as Pompey lock horns with one of their League Two title winners in opposition.

John Mousinho’s men are stepping up pre-season preparations on Saturday by facing a Royals side which finished seventh in League One last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are managed by Noel Hunt who, during his playing days, featured 24 times for Paul Cook’s Blues promotion-winning side in that memorable 2016-17 season.

Noel Hunt (second left) winning the League Two title with Pompey in May 2017 - now he's manager of Saturday's opponents Reading. Picture: Joe Pepler | Bluepitch Media / Joe Pepler

The Irishman was appointed Reading manager in December 2024, replacing Ruben Selles following his move to Hull.

He subsequently took them within three points of play-off qualification, an impressive feat considering the ongoing ownership problems which took the club to the brink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruited following a Portsmouth trial

It was August 2016 when Hunt signed a 12-month deal to join Pompey having successfully trialled with them during pre-season, scoring against the Hawks and Salisbury during five friendly outings.

Then aged 33, the Republic of Ireland international had previously appeared in the Premier League for Reading and also represented Leeds and Ipswich, with his arrival bolstering an attack featuring Conor Chaplin, Michael Smith and Curtis Main.

Noel Hunt made 24 appearances for Pompey during their League Two title-winning campaign in 2016-17. Picture: Joe Pepler | Bluepitch Media / Joe Pepler

Primarily utilised off the bench, the hard-working striker’s sole Blues goal arrived against Mansfield in a 4-0 Fratton Park victory in November 2016.

Before his 84th-minute finish, Cook’s men possessed a narrow 1-0 lead against a side with 10-men, with the Fratton faithful growing impatient over the team’s failure to put the match to bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunt’s goal marked a welcome late flurry, with Carl Baker then netting twice, as the hosts scored three in the final six minutes, amid a second Mansfield sending off, to complete a crushing win.

Of his four League Two starts that season, Hunt lined-up in the Boxing Day trip to Newport County, where Pompey dramatically came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2, thanks to Kal Naismith’s 87th-minute winner.

Noel Hunt looks at the League Two table after a 6-1 win over Cheltenham on the final day of the 2016-17 season. Picture: Joe Pepler | Joe Pepler/Digital South

Hunt kept his place the following match at Yeovil, a fixture more memorable for being played in dense fog, with supporters struggling to see the players in a goalless draw.

However, his season finished prematurely at Hartlepool in April 2017 after damaging his shoulder following an awkward fall in a 2-0 victory at Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With six games remaining, Hunt continued helping out on the training pitch, particularly with the strikers, demonstrating a growing interest in coaching which would eventually lead to becoming Reading manager.

Following the final-day 6-1 triumph over Cheltenham which secured the League Two title in the most dramatic of circumstances, Hunt was among those whose contracts weren’t renewed and he left Fratton Park at the age of 34.

Paul Cook reunion

Yet he would end up reuniting with Cook at Wigan in August 2017, where he featured 14 times and scored once as he claimed a fourth career promotion as they captured the League One title.

Hunt returned to Ireland in May 2018 to become player-assistant manager at hometown club Waterford, before later appointed assistant and then caretaker manager at Swindon. Unsurprisingly, he returned to Reading as senior professional development coach in February 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His rise is now complete, having been manager for the last eight months, and on Saturday former club Pompey will be in opposition.

Although they will also meet in a competitive game on August 11, with Reading visit Fratton Park in the Carabao Cup.

Your Next Pompey Read: ‘I was possibly better than him at Norwich’: Josh Murphy on brotherly love and why brilliant Newcastle late bloomer Jacob is his footballing role model