Portsmouth seek to bounce back at Ipswich following dreadful Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho has torn up his Pompey team at Portman Road following the Sheffield Wednesday debacle.

The Blues boss has made five changes to the side which lost 2-0 last weekend - with Ben Killip among those dropped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josef Bursik makes his debut following his arrival from Club Brugge, while there are first Pompey league starts for Josh Knight, Luke Le Roux, Minhyeok Yang and Mark Kosznovszky.

Goalkeeper Josef Bursik has been handed his Pompey debut at Ipswich.

Loanee Conor Chaplin is ineligible against his parent club and Conor Shaughnessy injured, so, unexpectedly, they drop out.

In addition, John Swift, Florian Bianchini and Killip are relegated to the bench, with the first two, in particular, disappointing with their displays against the Owls.

Elsewhere, Josh Murphy is again missing with the ankle issue which kept him out of last weekend.

Pompey: Bursik, Swanson, Knight, Poole, Ogilvie, Le Roux, Dozzell, Kosznovszky, Segecic, Yang, Bishop.

Subs: Killip, Williams, Pack, Swift, Bianchini, Matthews, Bowat, Devlin, Kirk.