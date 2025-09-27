Ruthless John Mousinho grants five Portsmouth full league debuts at Ipswich after Sheffield Wednesday debacle
John Mousinho has torn up his Pompey team at Portman Road following the Sheffield Wednesday debacle.
The Blues boss has made five changes to the side which lost 2-0 last weekend - with Ben Killip among those dropped.
Josef Bursik makes his debut following his arrival from Club Brugge, while there are first Pompey league starts for Josh Knight, Luke Le Roux, Minhyeok Yang and Mark Kosznovszky.
Loanee Conor Chaplin is ineligible against his parent club and Conor Shaughnessy injured, so, unexpectedly, they drop out.
In addition, John Swift, Florian Bianchini and Killip are relegated to the bench, with the first two, in particular, disappointing with their displays against the Owls.
Elsewhere, Josh Murphy is again missing with the ankle issue which kept him out of last weekend.
Pompey: Bursik, Swanson, Knight, Poole, Ogilvie, Le Roux, Dozzell, Kosznovszky, Segecic, Yang, Bishop.
Subs: Killip, Williams, Pack, Swift, Bianchini, Matthews, Bowat, Devlin, Kirk.