Former PSG and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara had his Fratton Park contract cancelled

Pompey flop Abdoulaye Kamara remains a ‘talented player’ who will flourish away from Fratton Park.

Having been informed he had no south-coast future upon the first day of pre-season training in June, Pompey had spent the summer desperate to offload Kamara.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder made just six appearances since his August 2024 arrival, while failed to make a first-team squad after January.

Kamara, who had signed a four-year deal after being recruited for an undisclosed fee, lasted just 12 months - and subsequently signed for Saarbrucken, who operate in the third tier of German football.

But, despite the disappointing saga, Cullen believes the former Paris St-Germain youth-team player retains the ability to get his career back on track elsewhere.

Portsmouth chief: We correctly recognised his ability

He told The News: ‘It was a difficult time for Abdu, he is definitely a talented player.

‘Unfortunately it didn’t work out for him at Pompey, but I am pretty confident that we correctly recognised his ability, that’s why we signed him.

‘He has gone to Germany and, going forward, I am sure that will relaunch the career of someone who is a real talent. We wish him the best.

Abdoulaye Kamara left Pompey on deadline day and is now with German third-tier side Saarbrucken. | National World

‘We were able to reach agreement on his contract to allow him to get on with his career, while also allowing us to look at other options. So it’s a win, win for both parties.’

Cullen on Matt Ritchie departure

Another who negotiated his Fratton Park exit despite being under contract is Matt Ritchie, who left at the end of last month for Reading.

The Blues had long intimated they were prepared to rip up the remaining 12 months on the veteran’s contract in order for both parties to go their separate ways.

As a consequence, Ritchie eventually moved to the Madejski Stadium, with The News having revealed the Royals’ interest some three weeks earlier.

The 35-year-old made 41 appearances and scored five times during his second Fratton Park spell following his arrival in August 2024 on a free transfer from Newcastle.

He has since featured once for the League One club - as a 55th-minute substitute in a 3-2 defeat at Swindon in the Vertu Trophy.

Nonetheless, Cullen has wished Ritchie all the very best, having agreed a two-year deal with Reading.

‘He was brilliant for us last season’

The Blues’ chief executive added: ‘We wish Matt every success, he was brilliant for us last season.

‘He realised his dream of coming back to Pompey, pulling on a blue shirt, scoring at Fratton Park, and was absolutely fundamental to our success last season.

‘We have to be honest with the players and John had a chat at the end of last season with Matt about game time and has now gone to Reading.

‘We wish him every success and I am grateful for the contribution he made to Pompey both on and off the pitch last season.’

