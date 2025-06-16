Abu Kamara was a huge Pompey favourite during his time at Fratton Park. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images | Getty Images

The talented winger has yet again been linked with a Fratton Park return

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were some among the Fratton Park hierarchy concerned over the potential for Abu Kamara’s reunion to attract an adverse reaction.

Having observed the blunt reception from away fans which greeted Alex Robertson at Cardiff in October 2024, centring on his desire to snub a Pompey return, it was felt Hull’s final-day visit could generate a similar response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly that would have been incredibly harsh on Kamara for his first time on the south coast since returning to parent club Norwich following the League One title-winning season.

Pompey, although immensely keen on bringing him back, never actually discussed terms on a permanent deal, let alone for the winger to reject them in favour of a switch to a more attractive suitor.

Once the Canaries’ valuation of the 21-year-old’s talents had been declared, the Blues opted against involving themselves in a bidding war they had absolutely no chance of emerging victorious from.

A £4.5m tag out of Portsmouth’s price range

Irrespective of whether the £4.5m paid by Hull in August 2024 was outrageously overblown for a player without a single Championship start, it was considerably out of Pompey’s price range. And the vast majority of clubs in that division, for that matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subsequently, the Blues’ admiration for Kamara’s ability has never dimmed. Indeed, they would absolutely relish the chance to bring him back to Fratton Park, whenever that window of opportunity may arise.

Abu Kamara was a huge Pompey favourite during his time at Fratton Park. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images | Getty Images

And it’s that price tag which continue to be a significant issue. For a start, it’s wholly improbable to expect Hull to initiate a cut-price sale just 10 months after signing him, slashing £2m off his value, for example, to aid the process.

And, having purchased Hayden Matthews for a reported £1.5m in January, will Tornante also sanction a purchase likely to be well in excess of £2m to bring Kamara back? Irrespective of whether they could or should, reality usually dictates outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly if Kamara was out of their price range last summer, there is not a shred of indication that Pompey now boast more financial power in the transfer market to meet such costly purchases, despite an improved wage bill for the 2025-26 season.

Let us also not forget, there has been no suggestion Hull actually want to move Kamara on after 37 games and five goals, particularly with new boss Sergej Jakirovic now at the helm. As ever, the parent club has a strong say in such matters.

Should they want close to all their money back, they can forget about doing business with Pompey, I’m afraid.

‘A huge part of what we managed to achieve’

Still, as fate would have it, Hull ventured to Fratton Park for the last match of the 2024-25 season in May, faced with relegation to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the build up, John Mousinho urged supporters to hand Kamara a ‘nice reception at the start of the game, which is befitting of a player who was a huge part of what we managed to achieve last year when we won the league’.

Not that the head coach needed to have worried. The Fratton faithful delivered a classy response for the attacker’s return, chanting his name at times and, in a touching moment, many climbed to their feet to applaud his departure from the pitch in the 62nd minute.

Following the 1-1 draw which secured the Tigers’ safety by goal difference, while their players celebrated with the jubilant visiting support, Kamara took time out to show his respect to the Pompey fans, walking around the pitch clapping them.

How Mousinho would relish bringing the classy winger back, how Blues supporters would cherish a more permanent Fratton Park reunion. There are no arguments there. But how would they afford it?

Your Next Pompey Read: Pompey title favourite Kusini Yengi's honest admission about where it went wrong for him