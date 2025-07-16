The MTK Budapest midfielder has previously also represented Parma

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey’s hopes of signing Mark Kosznovszky have received a huge boost.

And, according to MTK Budapest’s sporting director Balazs Polyak, the Blues are ‘very close’ to signing the highly-regarded Hungarian midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the very start of last week, it appeared any prospect of a deal for Kosznovszky was over, with a number of clubs across Europe linked with his services, including Sheffield United.

Indeed, Pompey had reluctantly started to look elsewhere in the hunt to strengthen the centre of midfield, earmarked a priority position to fill.

However, the transfer situation has subsequently swiftly changed, opening the door once more for the Blues to pursue the 23-year-old.

Now, in an interview with Hungarian publication m4sport, Polyak has confirmed Pompey’s interest and said: ‘We are very close to an agreement, and I believe this will come to light in the near future’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Portsmouth boss details reasons behind absence of key performers from Woking victory

Last night after the 2-0 win at Working, John Mousinho politely declined to comment on interest in Kosznovszky, on account of being a contracted player with another club.

Yet the Blues continue to chase the Hungary under-21 international as they attempt to add to summer recruits Adrian Segecic and John Swift.

According to Mousinho, Pompey possess a ‘healthy transfer kitty’ to recruit players this summer, with Segecic the only player necessitating a fee to far.

And it remains to be seen whether they can be successful in capturing a player also linked with Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles and Spanish top-flight club Deportivo Alaves.

Your Next Pompey Read: 'We have a healthy transfer kitty': Pompey boss adamant money to spend