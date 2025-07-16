'Very close': Portsmouth handed huge boost after Mark Kosznovszky transfer development
Pompey’s hopes of signing Mark Kosznovszky have received a huge boost.
And, according to MTK Budapest’s sporting director Balazs Polyak, the Blues are ‘very close’ to signing the highly-regarded Hungarian midfielder.
At the very start of last week, it appeared any prospect of a deal for Kosznovszky was over, with a number of clubs across Europe linked with his services, including Sheffield United.
Indeed, Pompey had reluctantly started to look elsewhere in the hunt to strengthen the centre of midfield, earmarked a priority position to fill.
However, the transfer situation has subsequently swiftly changed, opening the door once more for the Blues to pursue the 23-year-old.
Now, in an interview with Hungarian publication m4sport, Polyak has confirmed Pompey’s interest and said: ‘We are very close to an agreement, and I believe this will come to light in the near future’.
Last night after the 2-0 win at Working, John Mousinho politely declined to comment on interest in Kosznovszky, on account of being a contracted player with another club.
Yet the Blues continue to chase the Hungary under-21 international as they attempt to add to summer recruits Adrian Segecic and John Swift.
According to Mousinho, Pompey possess a ‘healthy transfer kitty’ to recruit players this summer, with Segecic the only player necessitating a fee to far.
And it remains to be seen whether they can be successful in capturing a player also linked with Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles and Spanish top-flight club Deportivo Alaves.
