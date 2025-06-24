The former Pompey loanee has joined his 17th club by the age of 29 in a nomadic career. Picture: Barry Zee | Barry Zee

The defender went on to make three Premier League starts after disastrous Fratton Park spell

It was one of the more infamous Fratton Park spells - now the journeyman defender has joined his 17th club by the age of 29.

Cole Kpekawa wore the Pompey shirt for just two matches, but left a lasting impression on those who witnessed him in action, sadly for all the wrong reasons.

At the time an England Under-20 international and rising talent with QPR, the left-sided defender arrived at Fratton Park in March 2015 - and was recalled a month later following a disastrous spell.

Now, little more than a decade on, he has signed for National League North newcomers Bedford Town, who, under boss Lee Bircham, recently secured successive promotions.

It ensures Kpekawa remains in the league, having been released by Oxford City after featuring in a campaign which saw them finish 19th.

It has undoubtedly been a nomadic career which has seen him feature in the top six divisions in English football - including the Premier League - as well as clubs in Slovakia and Scotland

And his latest stop is Bedford, where he has reunited with his former Hemel Hempstead boss Bircham.

‘Another top signing’

‘Coley is a left footed centre back of good size and stature, with vital experience of the level both in the North and South. Also a bit of a leader and a terrific lad who will fit perfectly into the changing room we have.

‘He’s someone that I’ve known since he was a kid at QPR and I’ve followed his journey since then, which led to me signing him for Hemel from Cheltenham, where he went on to have a great season deservedly taking him back into full time football with Maidenhead and then Bromley.

‘Coley did get some very decent offers elsewhere, which is a common theme and we’d have understood totally if he’d had taken them.

‘For us it shows we are signing the right lads, but thankfully he has bought into what we are trying to do and is raring to go. Another top signing. Welcome aboard Cole.’

Pompey boss Andy Awford recruited Kpekawa as an 18-year-old from QPR on loan in March 2015, but his disappointing stay was all too brief.

Rangers stepped in to cancel the arrangement after a month, with the youngster having swiftly dropped out of the first-team frame following his opening two appearances.

Signed to bolster the League Two side’s defence, the youngster was handed a debut in a 1-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon as a left wing-back, despite having never played the role before.

Cole Kpekawa made his Pompey debut against AFC Wimbledon in March 2015. Picture: Ashley Zee | Ashley Zee

He retained his place for the Fratton Park clash with Shrewsbury the following match, yet again struggled in a 2-0 loss.

Kpekawa never played for Pompey again, failing to make the next five squads, before returning prematurely to Loftus Road.

Premier League debut weeks after leaving Portsmouth

Yet his stock remained high and, within weeks, he had made his Premier League debut as an 85th-minute substitute in QPR’s 5-1 defeat at Leicester City in May 2015.

He would go on to feature nine times for Rangers, including three Premier League starts, while there was a loan spell at Leyton Orient.

In August 2016, Kpekawa was sold to Barnsley for £450,000 - yet within 18 months had played his last Football League match.

After moving to Colchester, he had spells at St Mirren, Billericay, Slovakian club AS Trencin, Chelmsford, Hemel Hempstead, Maidenhead, Bromley, Oxford City (twice) and Kidderminster.

And now the left-sided centre-half is bidding to impress at Bedford.

