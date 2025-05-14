Pompey Talk: Kusini Yengi's departure as retained list named

The latest episode of Pompey Talk is available to watch now

Pompey Talk is back - the day after the Blues announced their retained list following the end of the 2024-25 Championship campaign.

And in this week's episode, there's only one place to start - the Blues' decision to let Kusini Yengi leave on a free transfer.

Indeed, host Mark McMahon asks Jordan Cross for his verdict on the club's decision to part company with the striker and tries to get to the bottom of the question: Where did it all go wrong for the Australian?

Also up for discussion is Pompey's decision to retain Zak Swanson, whether the Blues really need three right-backs in their squad, Cohen Bramall's short-lived Blues career, and the need to sign a striker this summer as a replacement for the departing Yengi.

You can watch the latest episode of Pompey Talk here - or tune into Freeview channel 262.

We hope you enjoy the watch!

